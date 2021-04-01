Sixers a Top Landing Spot if Sharpshooting Wing Gets Bought Out: Report

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone and, in the end, the Philadelphia 76ers’ big move was the acquisition of George Hill. And while Hill’s veteran presence and varied offensive skills should help the team down the stretch, Sixers architect Daryl Morey will likely be monitoring the buyout market for additional support.

Should he become available, Detroit Pistons wing Wayne Ellington makes sense as a target. He could provide a major boost to the Sixers’ comparatively meager attack from beyond the arc.

Whether or not he will actually get bought out, though, remains to be seen.

In any event, Ellington is an elite shooter with ties to Philly and a recent report namechecked his hometown team as one of his top landing spots in the event that he and the Pistons decide to part ways.

Favale: Sixers a Prime Destination for Ellington

On Thursday, Bleacher Reports’ Dan Favale broke down his predictions on what will happen with a number of top contract buyout candidates. Players who are waived before April 9 will maintain playoff eligibility in the event that they sign with new clubs. So, there figures to be a flurry of activity over the next week-plus.

Given his propensity for lighting it up from long range, Ellington is exactly the kind of player a contending team might covet for the stretch run. Wrote Favale:

“Wayne Ellington has regained some of the luster from his peak Miami days since joining the Detroit Pistons. Spitting hot fire from beyond the arc has a way of doing that. “His 42.4 percent clip from downtown only tells part of the story. He’s banging in 45 percent of his above-the-break threes, the third-highest mark in the league among 144 players who have launched at least 100 of those triples. And his 67.4 effective field-goal percentage coming around screens ranks second among everyone who has taken as many shots on those possessions.”

Favale also noted that Ellington has been more effective in finishing at or near the basket. On field goals attempted within five feet of the hoop, the 33-year-old is connecting at a 70-percent clip this season.

In 34 games with Detroit this season, Ellington is averaging nearly 11 points per contest. He has taken 80 percent of his shots from three-point range

Ellington May Remain in Detroit

Although Ellington’s penchant for taking and making shots from behind the arc would help a Philly squad that is only attempting 28.7 triples per 100 possessions (the second-fewest league-wide), Morey and company may not get a crack at him.

On the day of the trade deadline, the Detroit Free Press’ Omari Sankofa tweeted that the Pistons weren’t looking to buy Ellington out. To that end, Favale predicted that the 12-year NBA veteran would finish his 2020-21 season in Detroit.

He also listed the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat as top destinations if a buyout does occur. And Philly would likely be competing with other contenders in the buyout market, too.

Still, there may not be a better fit for the Sixers if they are aiming to make additional roster upgrades before the playoff race heats up.

