Former $103 Million, 3-Time Pro Bowler Says He’d Sign With Eagles

A former NFL MVP says he’d be willing to play a backup role for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Cam Newton released a video on YouTube on Wednesday, April 5, and revealed that he’d be willing to play a backup role for multiple quarterbacks, including Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Newton named 12 different starting quarterbacks — including three rookies — where he’d be willing to serve as an understudy.

Via Yahoo Sports’ Ryan Young:

“Newton then gave a list of players he’d be willing to play behind this season, starting with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson…Newton then said he’d back up Lamar Jackson, wherever he lands,” wrote Young on Wednesday, April 5. “Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears made the list, as did Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Tennessee Titans’ Malik Willis. He also said he’d be open to “groom” rookie quarterbacks CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson. Newton also said he’d be open to backing up Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Sam Howell.”

Cam Newton Has Struggled in Most Recent Stints

The 33-year-old Newton hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2021 season, when he made eight appearances and five starts in his return to the Carolina Panthers. However, he didn’t exactly impress as he went 0-5 with four touchdowns versus five interceptions for a 64.5 passer rating.

During his last full season starting, Newton posted a respectable 7-8 record with the New England Patriots back in 2020. However, his passing was once again an issue, throwing just eight touchdowns versus 10 interceptions for an 82.9 passer rating. However, he did show off his running prowess, running for 592 yards along with 12 touchdowns, ranking fourth in the NFL in the latter category.

While Newton may be vocal now in regards to accepting a backup role, there doesn’t appear to be any desire among teams to sign him. As Mike Florio of NBC Sports reports, Newton himself has said that his phone hasn’t rung since his workout at Auburn’s Pro Day two weeks prior.

“Newton says his phone hasn’t rung in the aftermath of his recent participation in Auburn’s Pro Day workout,” said Florio. “He also takes issue with Shannon Sharpe calling Cam a ‘random’ for 2023.”

Why the Eagles Won’t Sign Cam Newton

It’s clear that teams are either scared off by Newton’s recent film or his insistence on being a starting quarterback despite his declining passing skills. Back in June of 2022, Newton insisted that there wasn’t 32 quarterbacks better than him during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

“There’s not 32 guys better than me,” Newton said. “On my soul. On my soul. On my soul.”

Following Newton’s comments, he remains a free agent, not having even been on an NFL roster during training camp last season.

While Newton may have a desire to continue his career as Jalen Hurts’ backup, it’s an unlikely scenario given Philadelphia signed Marcus Mariota to serve that exact role. The former No. 2 overall draft pick is coming off of a decent 2022 season as the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback, having thrown 15 touchdowns versus nine interceptions while rushing for 438 yards.

Furthermore, Mariota is just 29 years old and has 74 games of starting experience. He also less wear-and-tear and is likely the perfect fit as a backup for Philadelphia’s RPO-heavy offense.

The idea of Newton suiting up for the Eagles several years ago would have been a dream come true. But considering Philadelphia already has two veteran quarterbacks at the top of the depth chart, there’s no reason for the Eagles to take a flier on this former MVP.