Eagles Announce 2021 Opponents, NFL Legend Headlines List

Tom Brady is coming to town in 2021 when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFC champions are one of the confirmed home games next season.

The Eagles revealed their home-and-away opponents for the 2021 season earlier this week, but dates and times have yet to be announced. New head coach Nick Sirianni will have to prepare for some marquee quarterbacks in 2021 with visits from Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Justin Herbert (Chargers) — and road battles versus Matt Ryan (Falcons) and Derek Carr (Raiders).

They will also get their traditional twice-a-year divisional rivalries against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Football Team. The team put a nifty graphic together on social media showing Miles Sanders and all their opponent’s logos. The NFL will kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 9 and the Eagles are expected to open their schedule on Sept. 12.

It will be Sirianni’s first year as a head coach as he looks to build on Doug Pederson’s success which included leading the Birds to their first Super Bowl title.

“We compete every single day,” Sirianni told reporters at his introductory press conference. “Just like it’s important to practice a play to get good at that play so you can run it in a game, it’s important to practice competing. The parity in this league is so tight. Every game comes down to a one-score game. We have to pour that into our DNA here in Philadelphia.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Players Participate in Virtual Pro Bowl

The NFL was forced to conduct the 2020 Pro Bowl in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league worked with EA Sports to create a “week-long series of matchups” and players were putting uniforms on and sitting by their video-game consoles on Sunday. The Eagles had three players voted into the game: defensive end Brandon Graham, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, center Jason Kelce.

The biggest name on the list was Graham. The 32-year-old had eight sacks in 2020 — his third-highest career mark — and made 46 tackles with two forced fumbles. Graham was named second-team All-Pro in 2016, but never had the privilege of appearing in a Pro Bowl. While the virtual format is different, the 265-pounder was appreciative of his first Pro Bowl nod.

“It was a tough season for us as a team and that was hard to have happen, but you keep working and you keep pushing,” Graham told the Eagles’ website. “I stretched more than I’ve stretched this year, so I’m going to add stretching to my regimen.

“Anything that works. You just have to keep working at it. You’ve got to sacrifice some things on and off the field. It’s all part of growing up, and to be in this Pro Bowl, it’s a very exciting feeling. Next year, I’m going to play in the game. That’s something I’m shooting for.”

Gotta love Brandon Graham’s daughter Emerson ❤️💚 Look how excited she is when it’s announced her Dad is voted to his first Pro Bowl 🎥 @brandongraham55 pic.twitter.com/lzbC5PSZvv — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 22, 2020

READ ALSO: