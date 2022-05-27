Giants CB Gets Brutally Honest on Ex-Teammate Signing with Eagles

The New York Giants’ secondary is going to look a lot different in 2022 without James Bradberry. And his old running mate at the cornerback spot got a little sentimental over the changes. Especially after seeing him leave to a bitter NFC East rival like the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adoree Jackson lost his big brother – yes, on the football field and beyond. Bradberry inked a one-year contract in Philly after a complicated offseason. The Giants made a “business decision” to release the one-time Pro Bowler, something that irked everyone involved.

“Yea, it hurts. That’s a guy that when I came in, we bounced ideas off each other – different technique, how he plays,” Jackson told reporters. “But, at the end of the day, I can say I gained a brother in the process of knowing him, like your little brother going off to college. I’m the younger brother so you see him leave and go somewhere else, but at the same time, you still being in touch with him and happy for him at the end of the day.

“As soon as he signed, I was happy for him. I told him we are going to have the jersey swap or whatever it may be since we play them twice a year. That sucks. Going to your rival, it’s like me and Darnay [Holmes], you know, USC and UCLA. But at the end of the day, it’s still family and I still wish him the best.”

Jonathan Gannon Explains How Bradberry Fits

The mere idea of pairing Bradberry up with Darius Slay in Philadelphia has many people lobbying for a recount. How did the Giants allow for the possibility of their divisional rival to have arguably the best cornerback tandem in the NFL? That’s a debate for another day.

Meanwhile, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is ready to unleash Bradberry.

“He is a very versatile player. [He’s] smart, tough, physical, can get the ball, can cover,” Gannon said of Bradberry. “Anytime you have that type of skill set with your outside corners, it’s a good asset to have. He allows us to play certain things predicated on what we’re trying to stop that week, as Slay does, [and] as all those guys do. That’s why you look for complete players.

“Can they play off? Can they press? Can they play with vision? Can they play with man eyes? He does all that, and really with that type of player, it gives you flexibility with some of the coverages that you can play, which I like flexibility with coverages.”

Bradberry Ready for ‘Rowdy’ Philly Fans

Bradberry chose to join the Eagles for many reasons, including to play in front of the Philly faithful. The 28-year-old cornerback has plenty of experience of hearing their “support” from his previous trips into town as a member of the enemy.

“I think the team that they were building here,” Bradberry said of why he chose the Eagles, “and also the opportunity of getting to play in front of these fans because I’ve played in front of these fans a few times in Carolina and New York. They’re a pretty rowdy bunch, that’ll be pretty fun.”

Remember, Bradberry has one interceptions and seven pass breakups in six career games versus the Eagles. He is 3-3 in those games. He’ll be fine, right?