Heated Eagles-Cowboys Rivalry Takes Unexpected ‘Weird’ Turn

It’s always sunny in Philadelphia and there’s always something bothering A.J. Brown on Twitter. The latter isn’t meant to be a knock on the Pro Bowl receiver by any stretch. He’s a very opinionated person who isn’t afraid to share his love for women’s deodorant in one breath, then go out and deservedly trash JuJu Smith-Schuster in the next.

That’s kind of why Eagles fans worship him. Well, that and he’s really, really, really ridiculously good at football. Brown had his fingers on the trigger again on May 4 in a series of deleted tweets where he expressed frustration over people comparing him to CeeDee Lamb. Fans started the debate about the two NFC East stars, then Brown finished it. And not in an insulting or combative way.

No, Brown was actually sticking up for the Dallas Cowboys stud as he tried to explain how they play different positions. Let him explain …

“He plays slot and I play outside and inside,” Brown wrote. “Compare him to Cooper Kupp or guys like that. It’s not the same.”

How soon they forget but I will gladly remind you — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 3, 2023

Some thought he was taking aim at Lamb with the out-of-the-blue comment. He wasn’t. Remember, Kupp is a one-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the best receivers in football. Brown went on to praise Lamb by calling him “cold,” then added something that no one saw coming. He doesn’t care about the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry as much as everyone else does.

“I don’t care about the rivalry either,” Brown wrote. “The internet is weird. I’m a fan and he knows that. This rivalry is weird.”

AJ Brown said it’s not the same‼️ This ain’t a shot tho, AJ spoke high of CeeDee Lambs game multiple times!! CeeDee Nice, AJ Brown just better #Eagles pic.twitter.com/yGU0PwdJEb — Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) May 4, 2023

Deebo Samuel Declares Eagles ‘Most Hated Team’

The San Francisco 49ers can’t seem to get over last year’s loss in the NFC Championship Game. Brandon Aiyuk fired some shots across the bow prior to Super Bowl LVII when he questioned how good the Eagles’ defense was. Interesting, since that same defense held his offense in check during a 31-7 drubbing. He blamed injuries for the “best team in football” not winning that day.

Deebo Samuel also called #Eagles CB James Bradberry: "Trash", a couple of months ago. Clearly there's a lot of hate there. (🎥 @IAMATHLETEpod)pic.twitter.com/2RWrHwhBj6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 4, 2023

Whatever, moving on. Now, Deebo Samuel has joined his 49ers teammate in the sour grapes chorus. The Pro Bowl receiver told Complex Sports that injuries were to blame for their loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Yes, they were the better team. And, yes, the 49ers would have won if Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson hadn’t gotten hurt.

“We lost because we played with 10 people,” Samuel said. “I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome.”

Meanwhile, Samuel went on to say that the Eagles had replaced the Los Angeles Rams as “[my] most hated team … 100 percent.” Okay, great, so there’s that.

“My most hated team is the Eagles right now. 100% percent… All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that.” –#49ers star WR Deebo Samuel to @Complex on how much he hates the #Eagles 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/ztoXChyapx — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 4, 2023

Eagles Officially Sign 3 Rookies to Contracts

The Eagles inked three draft picks to rookie contracts on May 4, including first-rounder Jalen Carter. The former Georgia stud signed a four-year deal worth $21.8 million that is fully guaranteed, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Philadelphia also wrapped up negotiations with Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (Round 6, 188th overall) and Texas defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (Round 7, 249th overall).