Eagles Star Shares Strong Opinion on Blockbuster Trade Rumor

Star players A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry were teammates for three seasons in Tennessee, so he knows better than anyone what the two-time rushing champion can bring to an offense. So, after a rumor of the Philadelphia Eagles being interested in Henry went wild, Brown felt the need to chime in.

Yes, the Pro Bowl receiver would welcome him into the locker room with open arms. First, he reminded everyone that no one on the Eagles’ roster currently wears Henry’s number 22, then he quickly added: “Make it happen if it’s possible.”

Nobody has #22. Make it happen if it’s possible 💪🏾 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 22, 2023

Brown and Henry clearly have maintained a great relationship from their Titans days. Getting the bank back together would be an interesting scenario, even if the reality of a trade seems far-fetched. It’s okay to dream big, right? Henry’s infusion into the Eagles’ offense would be a much-needed shot of adrenaline into a revamped backfield looking for a starter to replace Miles Sanders. Better yet, he wouldn’t need to carry the ball 30 times per game which was a point of contention for Brown in Tennessee.

“They offered me like $16 million up to $20 million with incentives,” Brown said about why he left the Titans, via Larry Brown Sports. “Like no disrespect but don’t disrespect me, you feel me? I’m playing behind Derrick Henry. Like, I can go crazy but he getting the ball 30 times, you know what I’m saying?”

Update: The #Titans Derrick Henry to the #Eagles rumors aren't real, at least not at this point, according to @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/E7agqHvG6j — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 23, 2023

‘Nothing There’ on Derrick Henry Trade Rumors

The idea of the Eagles trading for Henry seemingly came out of the blue on April 23. It’s certainly the all-in kind of move that has come to define Howie Roseman’s tenure in Philadelphia, although it’s at the wrong position. The Eagles don’t tend to value the position he plays all that much.

Defensive line? Yes. Offensive line? Yes. Running back? No.

According to Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country, there is “nothing there” when it comes to the Henry to Philly rumors. Dallas has also been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Henry in a trade scenario as well.

“Theres nothing there,” a team source tells us as of Saturday afternoon, even as rumors continue to spread that mentions Dallas’ “yet-to-be-determined compensation packages” for the Titans. Sources have suggested to us that the Titans are considering a roster rebuild and have therefore “shopped” Henry around the NFL. Both the Cowboys and their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles have been mentioned prominently here.

A trade I’d like to see…#Eagles get: Derrick Henry & Pick 11#Titans get: Pick 10 Philly would still be in position to draft a player like Nolan Smith. The cap hits aren’t bad & would make for a really exciting RB room. 2023 – $6.3M

2024 – $665K (Void)

2025 – $2.4M (Void) pic.twitter.com/lxXL9LKyRL — James Nagle (@NagleNFL) April 22, 2023

Watch Out for Trey Sermon in Philly’s Backfield

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went out of his way to hype up reserve running back Trey Sermon during comments at the NFL Scouting Combine in late March. That was prior to the team signing Rashaad Penny in free agency and watching Miles Sanders leave town.

Still, the way Sirianni went on and on about Sermon’s potential as a slashing rusher out of the backfield and weapon in the passing game surely sounded like he’ll have a role in 2023. The options appear to be limitless.

“Really excited about him,” Sirianni told reporters on March 28. “I can’t tell you how many times at practice and Trey didn’t get an opportunity to showcase his talents except for that game against Jacksonville, but I can’t tell you how many times at practice he made a cut or you just saw him in his pads, or he made a play on a screen or whatever it was, it was like, ‘Man, this guy’s got a chance to be really good.’

“Wish we could get him touches but it just wasn’t [possible]. We just couldn’t do it last year. So, I’m really excited about that room. I’m really excited about the guys we have in that room.”