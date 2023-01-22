Eagles Get Encouraging Injury Update on Key Offensive Starter

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown went viral for all the wrong reasons at the end of Saturday night’s game. He appeared to be strangely pouting and sitting alone on the sideline with 5:11 left in the fourth quarter, with his team leading the New York Giants 31-7.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was spotted walking over to Brown and giving him a reassuring pat on the head. The game was over at that point. No need for drama, right? Definitely not. And the internet was on a mission to find out what the Pro Bowler could possibly be upset about with a ticket to the NFC Championship Game punched.

Brown didn’t address the incident immediately following the game, but logic dictated that he was mad at himself for an underwhelming performance. He was targeted just six times against New York and made only 3 catches for 22 yards.

Later, the FOX Sports cameras caught him mouthing the words “I’m good.” Brown was seen coming up limp on one of his receptions, so he could have been referring to what looked like a leg or hip injury. Either way, there is nothing sinister brewing in the Philly locker room as they prepare for the San Francisco 49ers.

Brown Feeling ‘Fine’ After Getting Dinged Up

According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Brown was feeling fine on Sunday despite getting “dinged in the leg-hip area.” He is not expected to have any limitations for next week’s NFC Championship Game.

A.J. Brown got dinged in the leg-hip area during last night’s game, but he told members of the #Eagles that he was fine afterward, a source close to the WR said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 22, 2023

Back to Brown’s sideline tantrum for a second. Let’s cut him and the entire receiving corps some slack after being under-utilized in the NFC Divisional Round. The Eagles jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and put the passing game on ice. They ran it 44 times for 268 yards with Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Jalen Hurts all scoring on the ground. Gainwell broke out for a career-high 112 yards in his best day wearing a midnight green jersey.

Kenneth Gainwell is the first #Eagles RB to have 100+ rushing yards in a post season game since 2006 pic.twitter.com/uQJjenoDsc — JPA (@jasrifootball) January 22, 2023

Starter Miles Sanders added 90 yards on 17 carries, then revealed what went right in the ground game.

“Just a mentality,” Sanders said after the game. “When we know we’re going to get a chance to run the ball, the [offensive line] and running back take it upon ourselves to just make a statement every time.”

Eagles Not Taking NFC Championship Game for Granted

Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham will be playing in his second NFC Championship Game. The Eagles were the No. 1 seed during the 2017 Super Bowl run and ran the table. Now, with Graham serving as the team’s heart and soul on defense, the franchise is getting ready to host another one. Can recent history repeat itself?

“I don’t take that for granted because every year is different,” Graham said. “Some guys never get to this position, so I know for me, I’m just taking it all in because you just have to have a focus that’s out of this world because so many people, especially being the No. 1 seed, everybody wants to beat you. Everybody’s talking stuff about you.

“You’ve got to block the noise out. You’ve got to stay focused to what’s at task, and that’s winning the next one. That’s what we’re on now. We’re enjoying this win and we’re on to the next one because we’re getting closer to our dreams right now.”