Eagles Star A.J. Brown Reveals True Feelings on Titans Breakup

The divorce between Tennessee and A.J. Brown played out very publicly, with some cringeworthy post-trade moments. Brown routinely got his digs in on social media. Vice versa, Titans fans viciously trolled the star receiver. But it’s hard to criticize a guy in the middle of a career high, especially when his new team owns the best record in football.

Immediately after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Packers on Sunday night, Brown told reporters that he won the messy breakup. On Wednesday, the Pro Bowler doubled down on those comments and elaborated on why he feels that way. It has more to do with his family than his personal opinion on the Titans franchise.

“I’m pretty sure there are still some people who love me. And I’m pretty sure there are some people who hate my guts,” Brown told reporters. “But however it happens or whatever happens, I’m just going to be excited for another opportunity. I have come to peace about it, you know, I’m with the Eagles. We’re 10-1. We’re doing a really good job here. Of course, early on, you know, I had mixed emotions, but I changed my family’s life forever. That was the goal. So, I’m thankful for Tennessee but I’m here in Philly now.”

#Eagles star WR A.J. Brown on being at peace with how things ended with the #Titans, and why he feels like he’s won: Via @Tim_McManus

One of the sticking points behind Brown’s beef was his desire for a lucrative contract extension. Tennessee didn’t meet his asking price. Philadelphia did, to the tune of a 4-year, $100 million extension. So, yes, his family’s life is changed forever.

“I think you go through things in this league and you learn that it’s a business,” Brown said. “Of course, early on, I wanted to finish my career as a Titan. I think I stated that … but I know that it’s a business and you gotta do what’s best and everyone’s gotta do what’s best for them, so you grow up, and that’s what I did.”

Brown Received Death Threats from Titans Fans

Contract issues aside, Brown was the victim of some irrational ire. He was receiving death threats from Tennessee fans following the blockbuster trade. Like, serious personal attacks on him and his family. The hateful messages caused him to cancel a youth football camp he had scheduled in Nashville.

Meanwhile, it’s been all love for Brown since he arrived in Philadelphia. The fans showered him with affection during training camp and in the preseason – Brown returned the favor by buying everyone in the Eagles Pro Shop jerseys – then took it to new levels on Monday Night Football against Dallas. Brown called it the “best atmosphere” he’s ever played in.

AJ Brown says that was the best environment he has ever played in. “And that was a regular season game!” pic.twitter.com/UVYdXtv4j8 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 17, 2022

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Expects to ‘Say Hi’

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about facing his former star receiver and took the high road. He expressed no hard feelings toward Brown, adding that he wants the best for him and his family. Remember, there was that viral video of Vrabel reacting to the Brown trade. It didn’t look like he supported it.

“I think that I would imagine I’ll say hi,” Vrabel said, via The Tennessean. “I want nothing but the best for AJ. Other than Sunday when we play him. He has to know that. I hope that he has the same feeling for me. You put a lot of time in with these guys, personal time, professional time. You get to know their families. You want the best for them except for when you’re competing against them.”