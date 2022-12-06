Eagles’ A.J. Brown Responds to Titans Front Office Shocker

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown said he wanted to show his former team they made a mistake by trading him. Boy, did he ever show them. Two days after Brown racked up 119 yards in a dominant 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans, the franchise fired general manager Jon Robinson.

To be fair, the writing was already on the wall for Robinson. Dani Mohr of The Tennessean pin-pointed “five dominoes” that ushered in Robinson’s dismissal. Yes, the Brown trade was one of them but those in the know cited the “trajectory of the franchise was trending downward.”

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk put out a statement thanking Robinson for his “dedicated work” but expressed disappointment that the standard hadn’t been raised high enough.

Brown was cautious with his words and didn’t come right out and slam the Titans organization during his post-game comments on Sunday. He mentioned “whupping” Tennessee to teach them a lesson, then giving them a hug to show he still loved them. The Pro Bowler largely took the high road saying (via CBS Sports): “Things didn’t work out. It was kind of like, ‘Here you go, we don’t want you anymore.’ You just kind of get pushed to the side. In that situation, I had to grow up.”

Did Brown Take Subtle Jab at Titans on Twitter?

Brown was promoting the arrival of limited edition “Terminator” shirts on his website as part of his new AJ11 apparel line. The sleek-looking shirts and hoodies show Brown looking like the iconic movie character portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The fact that his former general manager got fired the same day was a total coincidence.

Brown later clarified that the “Terminator” shirts had nothing to do with Robinson. He designed them two weeks ago and had them printed after popping a blood vessel in his eye, which made him look similar to the movie character.

“I will never kick another man while he’s down,” Brown said in a now-deleted tweet (via Bleacher Report). “The shirts were made few days ago. My eye has been red for two weeks now. That’s not who I am.”

A viral video of Brown chatting with head coach Nick Sirianni was going viral on Tuesday, too. Sirianni goes over to Brown on the sideline to say: “Aren’t you glad you’re playing in Philadelphia?” To which Brown replied: “I love Philly, baby! Let’s get it!” The interaction happened right after Brown scored his second touchdown.

“Aren’t you glad you’re playing in Philadelphia?” — Nick Sirianni to A.J. Brown after scoring his 2nd TD on the Titanspic.twitter.com/hBHQUcxuFi — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) December 6, 2022

“thought he handled his business like a pro,” Sirianni told reporters on Sunday. “Of course, he got himself up a little bit more for that. As much as we’re telling him don’t, don’t, just let it happen naturally, human nature is going to take over there.”

Nothing Brown Does Surprises Eagles Coordinator

Brown is now on pace to finish his 2022 campaign with 1,345 yards and 13 touchdowns, all would be career highs. The former second-rounder from the 2019 draft can’t be stopped. Titans cornerback Tre Avery had perfect position on Brown on his second touchdown, in blanket coverage matching him stride for stride. Nope. Brown used late hands and made one of the nicest contested catches in NFL history. He’s almost uncoverable these days.

“It’s pretty nice when you’ve got a player that can go get it like he does and along with the other guys that we’ve got, it’s an advantage for us for sure,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen told reporters. “No, nothing surprises me with him. He’s an elite player. Very fortunate that we got him. Great job by Howie [Roseman] getting that done. He’s made so many big plays this year and we’ve got to continue to do that. He’s been awesome.”