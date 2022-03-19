Ex-Eagles Leading Tackler Gets Fully Guaranteed Contract: Report

The Denver Broncos are getting a tackling machine after signing Alex Singleton in free agency. The 240-pound linebacker is getting a one-year fully guaranteed contract worth $1.1 million, according to NFL Media’s James Palmer.

Singleton was the leading tackler for the Philadelphia Eagles in each of the last two seasons. The former Canadian Football League standout racked up 137 stops in 2021 and 120 tackles in 2020. He had bounced around on the practice squads of several high-profile franchises – including the New England Patriots – before finding a semi-permanent home in Philly. Singleton started 19 games over the past two seasons while appearing in 42 contests since 2019.

#Broncos deal for LB Alex Singleton: $1.1 million fully guaranteed with another $750k in playing time incentives. The #Eagles’ leading tackler in each of the past two seasons heads to Denver, as @JamesPalmerTV just told you. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2022

Singleton took over the starting job from Davion Taylor in Week 11 when he re-aggravated a knee injury. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon praised his character and ability to play “winning football” following a 40-29 win over the New Orleans Saints.

“You saw Alex [Singleton] come in there and even though you saw Alex’s snaps kind of go down a little bit, it’s a testament to him, and the other guys that are in that room, all of our guys, they’re all ready to play. And they get themselves ready to play,” Gannon said at the time. “If you can go in, you can be a starter ­– you can be a starter in every package, a starter in certain packages, or you could be the pair and the spare that we talk about. And you got to be able to go in and play winning football.”

Nick Mullens finds a WIDE OPEN Alex Singleton for a TDpic.twitter.com/zCYazWXGst — PFF (@PFF) October 5, 2020

Eagles Reached Out to Deshaun Watson

No surprises here: the Eagles did investigate a Deshaun Watson trade, according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. They also checked in on Russell Wilson before he went to the Denver Broncos. Here is how that all went down:

While the Eagles have yet to publicly confirm their interest in Russell Wilson and/or Deshaun Watson — and likely never will — they did reach out to their respective teams, the Seahawks and Texans, NFL sources close to both situations told The Inquirer. More importantly, representatives or intermediaries, or whoever it took for the Eagles not to break league protocols, made contact with the quarterbacks to gauge whether the interest was mutual, the sources said.

I ripped Carson Wentz for forcing the #Eagles to trade him.

I railed against the presence of domestic abuser Odubel Herrera on the #Phillies.

I ripped Ben Simmons for boycotting the #Sixers.#DeshaunWatson is all three, combined. I’m so glad he’s not in Philadelphia. — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) March 18, 2022

Fletcher Cox Signs 1-Year Deal to Return

Fletcher Cox is coming back to the Eagles for his 11th NFL season. The six-time Pro Bowler inked a one-year deal with the team who drafted him on Saturday. Terms were not immediately disclosed. The Eagles also announced that Boston Scott had inked a one-year deal.

Roster Moves: Eagles have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with DT Fletcher Cox and RB Boston Scott.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/YSlxX2rpvE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 19, 2022

The Eagles have been relatively quiet in free agency, aside from Haason Reddick’s homecoming. General manager Howie Roseman explained his strategy at the NFL Scouting Combine ahead of the legal tampering period.

“I think what free agency does is, it allows us to check boxes,” Roseman said, “so we don’t feel the pressure to maybe feel like we have to do something, assuming that it works out in free agency, and that’s kind of how we’ll look at it.”