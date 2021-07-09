Eagles Super Bowl Hero Remains Unsigned, Patriots Mentioned

The last time anyone saw Alshon Jeffery on the football field was on Dec. 27, 2020. He made one catch for 22 yards against the Dallas Cowboys to give the one-time Pro Bowler six receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown during his injury-riddled final year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It marked the end of a sometimes tumultuous four seasons in midnight green where Jeffery saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. He was a key part of the 2017 championship team, including highlight-reel playoff catches in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LII. Jeffery played the entire year on a torn rotator cuff, too.

But Jeffery remains out on the open market heading into 2021 training camp. There was some rumored interest from the New England Patriots to start free agency, but Bill Belichick opted to sign Nelson Agholor (Jeffery’s Super Bowl teammate in Philly) and Kendrick Bourne. It’s hard to believe no team would take a flier on a big-bodied playmaker with 6,786 career receiving yards and 46 touchdowns.

Alshon Jeffery catching this ball in the Super Bowl with a torn rotator cuff is still unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/dKbQOmMMA8 — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeegNFP) February 22, 2021

“Obviously, the elephant in the room is Alshon,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters prior to the 2020 season. “Alshon’s got to get healthy. That’s the No. 1 priority, for us and for him. He understands, he knows what’s being said about him. He understands that he’s got a lot to prove and he’s anxious to do that. So he’s not living in a bubble, he understands that.”

Unfortunately, Jeffery never got healthy and played in just 17 games over his final two seasons in Philly. The Eagles released him on March 17 to save about $7 million in salary-cap space.

AFC Teams Looking at Jeffery in Free Agency?

The Patriots seem to have a pretty crowded receivers room right now, but would they consider picking Jeffery up off the scrap heap? Mike Dussault of Patriots.com mentioned the Super Bowl champion as a possibility in a list exploring a few “areas of concern” after spring OTAs. Here is what he wrote:

Jeffery is coming off a down year in Philadelphia, but has the kind of size to help as an outside receiver. He’s 31 and wouldn’t take the top off of the defense, but his length and experience could provide a different kind of boost to the receiver corps. After all these years it’s also hard to ignore Larry Fitzgerald, as sometimes Hall of Fame players just happen to find their way to Foxborough for August.

Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery are here: pic.twitter.com/k7eaCuyUDS — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) February 10, 2019

Another AFC team loosely mentioned has been the Indianapolis Colts. Frank Reich’s squad is very young at the receiver spot and adding a solid veteran could strengthen the room. Jeffery would fit the bill, but his relationship with Carson Wentz has been questioned over the years.

Do they really like each other? Was Jeffery the cause of a locker-room rift in Philly? It’s too much drama to introduce to a quarterback looking for a fresh start. Keep an eye on Golden Tate, though.

Jeffery Enjoying Life Without Football

Jeffery doesn’t post much content on Instagram and it’s mostly non-football stuff. The 31-year-old receiver seems content to be away from all the drama of professional sports, captioning a recent picture of himself reclining on a private jet with: “More blessings because I’m generous.” Enjoy it. Thanks for everything.