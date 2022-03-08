‘Bring Him to Philly’: Eagles Legend Pushing Team to Land Pro Bowler

The idea of adding Amari Cooper to the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster has been greatly debated. Some see it as a two-pronged win: you take away a weapon from an NFC East rival while solving your lack of a true No. 2 receiver. Others can’t fathom paying $20 million per year on a player coming off a down year.

To be fair, Cooper’s “down year” was better than most receivers in the league. He ranked 34th in receiving yards (865), 18th in receiving touchdowns (8), and 48th in yards-per-catch (12.7). Cooper seems like an ideal complement to DeVonta Smith in Philly, something former Eagles great LeSean McCoy pointed out during an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning, Football.”

“Bring him to Philly. Why not? Bring him to Philly,” McCoy said. “Listen, DeVonta Smith is the guy, right? He’s the future. I think it does a lot of good things for Philadelphia. One, Jalen Hurts … a young quarterback, lot of talent, room for growth. Reading, being confident in his other options, other than Dallas Goedert or we talked about Smith … you bring Amari over there as the No. 2, older guy, he can teach Smith different things as a veteran in the room.”

McCoy brought up his personal experiences learning from Brian Westbrook when he wore midnight green. He sees a similar situation happening between Cooper and Smith.

“I remember when I had a guy like Brian Westbrook, right? A guy that taught me the way,” McCoy said. “Things I thought I already knew, he was teaching me so I could get better. And another thing is you’ve already seen this guy in the division so you’ve seen him twice a year, you know what he has. Bring him to Philadelphia.”

His pitch ended with a plea to Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman. The Eagles’ all-time leading rusher vowed to contact them directly to get the wheels in motion.

“Man, that’s all we need,” McCoy said. “Hey, look, Nick. Come on, Howie. Bring him in. I’m about to make some texts today.”

It seems like the #Cowboys are going to release WR Amari Cooper if they can’t find a trade partner for him Would you like to see the #Eagles make a bid on the veteran WR⁉️ pic.twitter.com/CcuJfywYeT — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) March 4, 2022

Allen Robinson Set to Hit Free Agency

Reports out of Chicago say the Bears won’t slap the franchise tag on Allen Robinson. The one-time Pro Bowler is likely to hit free agency where Spotrac projected him to garner $16.5 million per year. The 28-year-old receiver is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons: 38 receptions for 410 yards and 1 touchdown.

Still, Robinson is young enough to turn it around and could thrive as a No. 2 option in a run-heavy offense like Philadelphia operates. He’s not a burner — 4.6 seconds in the 40 — but he has legit size at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The Eagles would be wise to at least kick the tires on Robinson in free agency.

Adding to @CourtneyRCronin spot on reporting here.

The Bears will in fact let Allen Robinson hit free agency, per source. No tag is expected to be used for a second straight season. A fresh start for the receiver coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020 https://t.co/Rx215rDEXc — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 8, 2022

Cross Chris Godwin Off the Wish List

Chris Godwin is expected to either sign a long-term extension or receive the franchise tag in Tampa Bay, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. That means the speedy receiver won’t be testing free agency so you can remove his name from the Eagles’ wish list.

The Bucs have been trying to hammer out a deal with Chris Godwin for about 24 hours now. If it can’t be reached, I’d expect him to be tagged but with the intention of a long-term deal coming. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 8, 2022

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians recently expressed his desire to keep the “valuable” weapon in the fold. Godwin recorded 98 catches for 1,103 yards and 5 touchdowns last season with Tom Brady throwing to him. He has 342 career receptions for 4,643 yards and 29 touchdowns, all in Tampa Bay.