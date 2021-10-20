Eagles Add Familiar Face, Defensive Starter Misses Practice

Lane Johnson was back at practice in a limited capacity, but another starter didn’t participate. Safety Anthony Harris was held out on Wednesday, October 20 with an apparent hand injury.

He was one of five Philadelphia Eagles players to carry an injury designation. Johnson was given a rest day – no complications from his previous ankle injury – but no timetable has been set for his return to the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, center Jason Kelce (foot/rest), defensive end Derek Barnett (foot), long snapper Rick Lovato (hamstring) were also limited participants on the team’s practice report. This was their first session since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

Tyree Jackson, K’Von Wallace Return

The Eagles also activated the 21-day practice window for tight end Tyree Jackson and safety K’Von Wallace. Both players took part in individual drills and could rejoin team activities within three weeks. Jackson is inching toward a possible timeshare role with starter Dallas Goedert, especially after the way general manager Howie Roseman raved about him.

“If he’s going to look like he did during training camp, like, that’s going to be a player for us,” Roseman said of Jackson. “But he’s got to show it in games. And this is an opportunity for him to come back and for us to see that. We don’t think that’s just a shot in the dark. We think this guy’s got some traits.”

Wallace, a fourth-rounder in 2020, could be counted on for crucial defensive snaps considering a lack of depth at safety. Harris’ injury only opens the door wider for him.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon commented that he expects their young, inexperienced players to contribute this season. He was asked specifically about second-year linebacker Davion Taylor, but made it clear everyone needs to step up when called upon.

“My expectation is anybody that we put out there is going to play winning football for us,” Gannon said. “And that’s why you see the number of guys that play for us, from the D-line and linebackers to the secondary, we’re trying to accentuate their skill sets and get them in the game to help us play winning football. So, my expectation of all our guys that play is to play winning football.”

Welcome Back, Richard Rodgers

Richard Rodgers joined the Eagles’ practice squad, too. This marks the third tour of duty for Rodgers who has bounced between the practice squad and active roster since 2018. He’s seen action in 22 games (four starts) for Philly and has 25 catches for 352 yards with two touchdowns. A former third-round pick of the Packers, Rodgers was a long time favorite target for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

The highlight-reel play of his career came in 2015 when he hauled in a 61-yard Hail Mary to secure a 27-23 victory. Rodgers amazingly caught another miraculous Hail Mary from Carson Wentz as a member of the Eagles in 2020. That one was a one-headed grab at the end of the fourth quarter, but it came in a loss.