Eagles Update Injury Report: Defensive Starter Ruled Out

The Philadelphia Eagles will be missing starting safety Anthony Harris in Week 7. The team issued an injury update ahead of its matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and ruled him out.

Harris has seen 422 defensive snaps in six games as Rodney McLeod’s cohort on the backend. He signed a one-year, $4 million to join the Eagles in the offseason after spending his first six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Veteran safety Marcus Epps is expected to take over for Harris.

Philadelphia also elevated safety Elijah Riley from the practice squad to the active roster. Versatile cornerback Andre Chachere will be available in a pinch at the safety spot. In addition, Richard Rodgers was called up for depth at the tight end position.

Rodgers could see snaps behind Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Noah Togiai. Tyree Jackson hasn’t been cleared to play as he continues to “ramp up” at practice. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen talked about player usage at tight end and confirmed a bigger role for Goedert.

“I think Dallas will do a heck of a job,” Steichen told reporters. “Obviously, Dallas’s role will probably pick up a little bit more and then obviously Jack [Stoll] and Tyree [Jackson] and Noah [Togiai]. All those guys are going to be able to step up and make some plays.”

Tay Gowan: ‘It’s Been a Blessing’

Tay Gowan is finally a Philadelphia Eagle. He thought it would happen a lot sooner following a great pre-draft interview with the team. However, the Eagles passed on him twice in the sixth round before the Arizona Cardinals took him.

The University of Central Florida cornerback went 223rd overall. The Eagles took JaCoby Stevens with the 224th overall selection. Now Gowan is wearing a midnight green jersey after coming over in the Zach Ertz trade. It was all meant to be.

“I talked to the Eagles pre-draft and before the draft I already had all my Eagles stuff ready to go and I was set to come play for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Gowan told reporters. “And then the Cardinals took me a pick before the Eagles.”

He’ll join a secondary in a bit of rebuild mode. Zech McPhearson, Mac McCain III, Josiah Scott are all fighting for snaps. Darius Slay is the veteran leader in the group, a true shutdown cornerback signed to a $50.05 million deal. Gowan was already a hardcore Slay fan, then he got a chance to talk to him prior to the NFL draft.

“It’s been a blessing,” Gowan said. “I was talking to him [Slay] pre-draft, letting him know I’m coming to the Eagles so I need to you help me out, be my big bro in my corner. Even having that relationship coming out, that all worked out.”

Accountability, Top Priority

Jason Kelce gave a stirring speech – controversial maybe to Ben Simmons – about professional athletes staying accountable. It’s one of Nick Sirianni’s core principles and something he preaches to his players on a daily basis. Accountability is a point he continues to pound home.

“Accountability is always going to be important in my eyes, right? Just because, again, of our core values. It’s: Connect, Compete, Accountability, Football IQ and Fundamentals,” Sirianni told reporters. “And accountability is such a big one there because that’s the steps that you make to get better as a player and as a coach.”