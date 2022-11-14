Eagles-Commanders Tracker: Injuries Pile Up on Philly Playmakers

The Philadelphia Eagles placed cornerback Avonte Maddox on injured reserve prior to kickoff on Monday Night Football. Josiah Scott replaced him as the nickel corner against Washington.

Maddox, who had been nursing a sore hamstring since Week 9, is eligible to return versus New York on December 11. Head coach Nick Sirianni expressed confidence in Scott’s ability to replace Maddox earlier in the week. Ditto for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon who has been pounding the drum hard for the third-year cornerback.

“He is tough as nails. He does his job. Plays with a lot of juice,” Gannon told reporters. “He can cover. He tackles. You saw a couple of those plays on the screens. I mean, thank God he made them because there was a lot of space there if he doesn’t. Really like where Josiah [Scott] is at.”

Eagles will be without nickel CB Avonte Maddox for at least the next 4 weeks. He is on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/Glh1ww7Gsk — O.J. Spivey (@OJPhilly) November 14, 2022

Without Maddox in the lineup, the Washington Commanders attacked the wounded Philly secondary through the air in the first half. Taylor Heinicke went 14-of-24 for 197 passing yards, with star receiver Terry McLaurin hauling in 8 receptions for 128 yards. They took a 20-14 lead into the halftime locker room in a stunning display that no one saw coming.

Eagles Watch Key Players Exit Commanders Game

Philadelphia watched several key players hit the blue medical tent at times on Monday night. Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown limped off early in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury, then got taped up and came back out. He only had 1 catch for 7 yards after the first two quarters.

Meanwhile, defensive end Josh Sweat went down with his own leg injury in the first quarter. He walked off the field under his own power and returned later in the second quarter. Sweat’s strip sack with 13:12 showing in the first quarter setup the Eagles’ first touchdown.

Josh Sweat's bend is phenomenal!!! Strip sack and the offense score in 3 plays afterwards. Let's go! 🔥🔥🔥#Eaglespic.twitter.com/kzKzQzATK6 — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) November 15, 2022

All-Pro center Jason Kelce didn’t miss any snaps but he was another guy caught getting taped up on the sideline by the TV cameras in the first half. It appeared to be a leg injury. Remember, Kelce suffered a lower ankle sprain back on October 9.

Jason Kelce is getting his ankle or foot wrapped up https://t.co/t9nDbtlYkF — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 15, 2022

Jeffrey Lurie Tailgates After Receiving Game Ball

Sirianni handed out a game ball to team owner Jeffrey Lurie following a 29-17 victory over Houston in Week 9. The Coach of the Year candidate has gushed about Lurie before and doubled down on that affection earlier this week, adding that the Eagles’ organization is the best one he’s ever been a part of.

“I think this is the best organization I’ve ever been at, and to me it’s not particularly close. It’s just he does everything and anything to give us the resources that we need to be able to do our jobs,” Sirianni told reporters. “When you’re in a profession where the parity is so tight amongst the 32 teams, I mean, that’s what makes the NFL great, is there is great parity. Every little detail matters. He gives us every resource we need to be able to do our jobs, whether that’s a great facility that we have, whether that’s the equipment that we have, whatever it is in the training room, if we want to redo something with the hot tubs or the cold tubs, I mean, it’s just endless.”

Nick Sirianni gave out two game balls on Thursday night: – One to Javon Hargrave after a career-high 3 sacks

– One to Jeffrey Lurie for providing the resources for the training/medical staff to help them on a short week.

"That starts at the top," Sirianni said. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 4, 2022

Sirianni continued: “That’s special. That’s unique and that’s unique to this place. I think it was on full display on Thursday night. I would give him a game ball after every win, because obviously those things are important after every win, after every week.”

Lurie was in the tailgate lots around Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night. He spent some quality time with fans, leading Eagles chants and showing off his dance moves. It’s not the first time that Lurie has slummed it with the diehards prior to kickoff.