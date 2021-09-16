Ex-NFL Star Not Buying Eagles’ Hype: ‘I’ll Shave My Eyebrow Off’

It’s one thing to put your money where your mouth is. Making a bet for financial gain is the American way. But one ESPN football analyst has taken it a step further by threatening bodily harm should the Philadelphia Eagles win on Sunday.

Bart Scott went on national television and promised to shave off one of his eyebrows if the San Francisco 49ers don’t defeat the Eagles in Week 2. The one-time Pro Bowl linebacker isn’t sold on Jalen Hurts being more than a one-week wonder, so he made a bet with his former New York Jets teammate Damien Woody. Scott strongly suggested that Eagles fans keep the tags on those new No. 1 midnight green jerseys.

“I bet you that if the 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, I’ll shave my eyebrow off,” Scott said on ESPN’s “Get Up” show. “Everybody’s in love with Jalen Hurts this week. Everybody went out and bought jerseys, jersey sales up 500% … I bet what the Philadelphia fans didn’t do? They didn’t pop that tag off. They tucked it in. Because this week they’re gonna be returning all those jerseys.”

"If the 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, I'll shave my eyebrow off." —@BartScott57 😳 pic.twitter.com/I5vZb1tFIN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 16, 2021

Scott was a terrific football player in his prime. He retired in 2013 with 25 career sacks and 747 tackles (75 for loss). The 242-pounder could never wait to hit the quarterback and now he’s taking aim at them from the television studio. Hurts should have some fun with it. And Scott’s low-brow bet should make for some high-brow sports talk radio in Philly.

(Editor’s note: What a week for bets in the Eagles’ locker room, huh? Jason Kelce made a “hairy” one with teammate Zach Ertz prior to training camp).

Jalen Hurts saw a 500% spike in jersey sales following the #Eagles win Sunday, the largest across the league. He now has the 2nd best selling jersey in the NFL. (via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/34lCIR57Ru — Eagles Nation (1-0) (@PHLEaglesNation) September 14, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Officially Release Obi Melifonwu

The Eagles officially released safety Obi Melifonwu on Monday. The former second-round pick was initially waived by the team on Aug. 9 and placed on injured reserve. The Eagles brought the 6-foot-4, 224-pounder into rookie camp on a tryout basis, then invited him to training camp. He failed to impress before going unclaimed on waivers.

Melifonwu hasn’t appeared in a game since the 2018 season when he logged three solo tackles on 20 defensive snaps for the New England Patriots. The Connecticut product has struggled mightily to stay healthy over the years after going 56th overall to the Oakland Raiders in 2017.

Jalen Hurts Unveils New Motto

Hurts has no shortage of wise-old adages when it comes to explaining his mental state. Whether it’s trying to be the coffee bean or imitating the “bird on the tree stock,” the mature 23-year-old has a saying for everything.

“A game with full fans, electric fans, and passionate fans – I’m looking forward to it." – @JalenHurts #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/mYq17b7zTB — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 15, 2021

On Wednesday, Hurts revealed a new motto during his media availability with reporters. The NFL season is a grind and he’s taking it one day at a time.

“Grow every day. That motto will never change,” Hurts said. “That goes with learning how we want to attack this week, getting a feel for what they do defensively and who they are as a team, and going out there and trying to attack it.”

The Toyota Player of the Week also has a short memory. His eye-opening Week 1 performance is already in the rear-view mirror. The impressive stats he put up versus Atlanta don’t matter, least of all his 77.1-completion percentage.

“The biggest stat I’ll look at that the end of a game is if we won or lost,” Hurts said. “You never want to get too high or low. We’re on to the 49ers.”