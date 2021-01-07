Eagles Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Rips Giants: ‘Win Your Game’

There has been a lot of crying and whining from a New York Giants team that won six games about not being invited to the postseason party. They just weren’t good enough on the field, yet the organization continues to blame the Philadelphia Eagles’ alleged tanking in the season finale.

Head coach Doug Pederson has denied intentionally trying to lose, while several players have revealed that they were informed about the plan to use Nate Sudfeld earlier in the week. All-Pro center Jason Kelce wrote a lengthy social media post on the subject. Meanwhile, Pro Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham poured a little gasoline on the fire by saying the Giants should have gone better than 6-10.

“Some people just didn’t like the decision, because they want to see [Jalen] Hurts in there, but at the end of the day, this game didn’t mean anything for us,” Graham told SportsRadio 94WIP. “We were still going home, so why not see who else you got out there? And if people have a problem with it, don’t put yourself in that position. The Giants, don’t put yourself in that position. Win your game.”

"I just feel like when the Giants start talking all that stuff, people started getting all mad because, 'They all disrespecting the game and all that.' But it's really, that was the plans in the beginning." — @brandongraham55 https://t.co/zds25Jsxf7 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 6, 2021

Graham also stuck up for Pederson and Sudfeld, reiterating that the plan was always to put the third-stringer in the game and no one was trying to lose on purpose.

“We out there trying to win. But at the same time people disrespecting Nate Sudfeld like he’s just terrible,” Graham said. “Nate deserved the opportunity and I knew he was supposed to get out there, I don’t know why people didn’t think that because he was excited all before the game.”

Steelers Add Ex-Eagles CB to Practice Squad

Former Eagles cornerback Trevor Williams has found a new home after the Pittsburgh Steelers added the veteran to their practice squad. The 27-year-old has spent time with the Cardinals and Jaguars in 2020 and appeared in two games for the Eagles. They released him on Oct. 20 after he had just returned from a rib injury, leaving the team with three tackles and one pass breakup.

We have signed DB Trevor Williams to the practice squad & released LB/LS Christian Kuntz from the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 6, 2021

The Steelers were looking for secondary depth since cornerback Joe Haden remains on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Williams went undrafted out of Penn State in 2016 before signing with the San Diego Chargers where he spent three productive seasons. He started 27 games and recorded 110 tackles with three interceptions in three years in San Diego and Los Angeles.

Eagles Thank Fans for Supporting Them

The Eagles might not be heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but that didn’t stop them for thanking their fans for sticking by. The team addressed the COVID-19 pandemic in a social media post showing cardboard fans surrounded by a masked Eagles cheerleader. They are looking forward to welcoming the best fans in professional sports back to Lincoln Financial Field in 2021.

Thank you for supporting us throughout this unprecedented year. We look forward to being back together. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/eZuzzZgL0b — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 6, 2021

On Monday, general manager Howie Roseman took blame for an “embarrassing” season and promised to fix it. The Eagles have already lost two coordinators — Jim Schwartz will retire, Rich Scangarello will be fired — as they look toward the future.

“This has been a disappointing, embarrassing, frustrating season,” Roseman told reporters. “Obviously, what we’ve done here, when you win four games, that’s on all of us. That’s on me. We have really good people here. We have to figure out how to fix this and get this back on the right path.”

