Eagles Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Suffers Achilles Injury: Report

Brandon Graham addressed the Philadelphia Eagles prior to kickoff in Week 2, telling his teammates to “knock them out.” Then the Pro Bowl defensive end got knocked out of the game in the second quarter.

Graham – the heart and soul of the Eagles’ defense – was carted off the field after limping off before halftime. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg and the team ruled him out with an ankle injury. Graham is feared to have suffered an Achilles tendon injury, according to Derrick Gunn. Derek Barnett replaced him at defensive end in the Eagles’ base defense.

Brandon Graham was clapping with Eagles fans as he was being taken by a cart to the locker room pic.twitter.com/niYQ5Bdunm — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 19, 2021

Graham was voted team captain for the third straight year by his teammates. He is the Eagles’ vocal and emotional leader. The 33-year-old recorded eight sacks in 2020 and earned his first Pro Bowl nod. He has 59 career sacks in 160 games, which ranks fourth all-time in franchise history.

I hope I’m wrong on what I’m hearing but Brandon Graham could be looking at an Achilles injury and Brandon Brooks a pec injury — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) September 19, 2021

Meanwhile, starting right guard Brandon Brooks left the game with a chest injury. He was replaced by rookie Landon Dickerson who made his NFL debut in Week 2. The second-round pick was just activated from the PUP list on Aug. 30.

Landon Dickerson makes his NFL debut at RG, replacing Brandon Brooks. Ball on the 2-yard line, backed up near the end zone. First play ever. Not even a preseason game. Welcome to the NFL, kid.#FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) September 19, 2021

“I feel like we’re ready as far as that goes,” head coach Nick Sirianni said prior to Week 1. “Really confident and committed to the plan that we use to get the guys ready. I’ve seen them ready to play all those plays and go. But again, the all hands-on deck is just so you’re ultimately ready in case someone needs a blow.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Jalen Hurts Drops Dime to Quez Watkins

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts dropped an absolute dime to Quez Watkins late in the second quarter. The speedy receiver caught the ball in stride and took it 91 yards down the field. Watkins was tackled at the eight-yard line.

JALEN HURTS TO QUEZ WATKINS 🚀

pic.twitter.com/vvNLSli4jP — PFF (@PFF) September 19, 2021

Unfortunately for the Eagles, the drive stalled at the goal line and they walked away with zero points. They missed on four opportunities to punch it in from the one-yard line, including a botched trick play on fourth down. The Eagles went into the halftime locker room trailing the San Francisco 49ers 7-3.

Recap of Eagles’ second quarter: – Brandon Brooks injury

– Blocked FG

– 91-yard pass play

– Failed trick play on 4th-goal

– Brandon Graham injury

– Give up 97-yard TD drive — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 19, 2021

Eagles Leave Five Players Inactive

The Eagles left five players inactive for Sunday’s game: S Rodney McLeod, CB Mac McCain, QB Gardner Minshew, T/G Brett Toth, DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

Marcus Epps started at strong safety for McLeod who is still recovering from ACL surgery. Hurts and backup Joe Flacco were the only two quarterbacks active on gameday. The decision to leave Toth inactive was a bit surprising considering the Eagles’ lack of depth at the tackle spot.

Andre Dillard getting reps as an extra tackle on the goal line. Eagles repped this during the week in practice. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 19, 2021

Andre Dillard had been training at right tackle at practice this week so he is the primary backup behind right tackle Lane Johnson and left tackle Jordan Mailata.

“He’s been playing right tackle [and] left tackle,” offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland told reporters. “Some guys have a much easier time going to the right side. He’s been working on that right now, and that’s been going pretty good.”