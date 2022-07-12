Broncos Are a Fit For Eagles Starting OL Expected to be Cut

It’s undeniable that an offensive line is paramount to an NFL team’s success. Despite winning last season’s AFC Championship, the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line struggles proved costly as they gave up seven sacks in Super Bowl LVI and lost to the champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Denver Broncos have an interesting offensive line situation. As of now, it only seems safe to say one job — Garett Bolles at left tackle — is a lock in the offensive front.

Denver still has a plethora of options to block for new addition quarterback Russell Wilson. Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, Netane Muti and rookie Luke Wattenberg are candidates competing for the two guard spots. Lloyd Cushenberry is the projected center, but Meinzez, Glasgow and Wattenberg could compete for the starting job as well. Billy Turner and Tom Compton will compete with Calvin Anderson at right tackle.

But you can never have enough depth, especially for the second installment of 17 games in 2022.

B/R Drops Intriguing Cut Candidate for Denver

It’s the season for speculating if a team will cut a veteran player during training camp.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine laid out seven possible NFL experienced vets that could be given the red slip.

Ballentine believes training camp for Philadelphia Eagles guard Issac Seumalo is going to be “pivotal” and that there’s a chance he can be cut.

Pro Football Focus rated the Eagles offensive line as the league’s best going into 2022. Their projected starting lineup has Seumalo but third-year player Jack Driscoll and rookie Cam Jurgens could still factor into the race. If the 28-year-old were to lose the job to either of his younger counterparts, the Eagles would be paying a backup guard $7.6 million. That’s not good business and the Eagles could save $5.65 million as a post-June 1 cut.

Seumalo missed 14 games in 2021 due to a lisfranc injury and he only appeared in nine games in 2020. The 2016 third-round pick underwent two surgeries to repair the fracture – one in October to “put the metal in” when the injury happened, and another in February to take the screws out.

He was getting first-team reps at right guard during OTAs and has been adjusting to playing on the right side. Seumalo allowed just five pressures in his only full season in 2019. The 28-year-old was the starting left guard prior to injuring his foot last season.

Seumalo played in 52 of the team’s 64 possible games in his first four seasons in Philly. But there is nothing promised for the veteran as Ballentine noted that the Eagles could possibly release Seumalo to save $5.65 million. The veteran lineman is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

The Eagles also have a litany of options at right guard to the likes of Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Jack Anderson and even rookie Cam Jurgens, who is the team’s center for the future but the team hasn’t ruled out playing him at other positions.

Eagles Coach Loves His Options

If Seumalo were to poke free, it would be because of two reasons. An injury could occur for Seumalo during training camp and the plentiful amount of options at guard.

At the end of the day, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is intrigued with all of his options, including Seumalo.

“Isaac has played a lot of football,” Sirianni said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We know how good of a football player he is. We’ll see how everything shakes out. Isaac is coming off an injury, but Jack Driscoll played meaningful snaps, Sua did a great job of stepping in, Cam [is] in the mix. We have a lot of good options there.

Seumalo has experience at left guard and right guard. If the Eagles were to cut the 28-year-old, the Broncos could easily find a fit.