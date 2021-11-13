Broncos Star Challenges Eagles Defense: ‘Get at Them Boys’

Coming off an 80-yard performance versus Dallas in Week 9, Melvin Gordon is itching to shake off another NFC East opponent. The Denver Broncos star is almost halfway to 1,000 yards and now he gets one of the worst run defenses in football. You could say Gordon is fired up.

The two-time Pro Bowler knows what the statistics show. The Philadelphia Eagles have surrendered 1,077 yards on the ground through nine games. That’s 119.6 yards per game (eighth-worst), along with 10 rushing touchdowns (fourth-worst). Throw those numbers out. Gordon believes the Eagles have a “crazy” defensive line.

“We gotta go get it, man. And the Eagles are crazy. They got a crazy defensive line,” Gordon told Bally Sports Network’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “So we’re going to have our work cut out for us. But you know, they’re a good team and the goal is to get at them boys.”

The Broncos (5-4) are very much in the AFC playoff hunt, plus they have registered back-to-back wins over NFC East opponents after beating the Washington Football Team (17-10) and Dallas Cowboys (30-16). Plus, Gordon and his teammates have a huge chip on their shoulder.

“No one gave us a shot to win that [Dallas] game. Everyone pretty much doubted us and, you know, we love that,” Gordon told Robinson. “We playing with a chip on our shoulder and we going to continue to play with that chip.”

Gordon ‘Regrets’ Holding Out

Gordon got brutally honest during his Bally Sports interview when the topic of his 2019 holdout came up. He missed the first four games that year before finally reporting to the Los Angeles Chargers without a new contract. His 612 yards that year are the lowest single-season rushing total of his seven-year NFL career.

“Just for my career, there is just yards that I could have had, you know, touchdowns and yards,” Gordon said. “I could have helped my team, you never know the situation, but I definitely do [regret it], 100-percent.”

Cost of a holdout: Melvin Gordon will be subject to $1.2 million worth of fines while losing out on $989,118 worth of base salary for the first three games. Gordon still earn $4,615,882 of base salary for the rest of this season. He will be a free agent, with plans to move on. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2019

The new comments matched what Gordon told reporters in March 2020 when he was asked about the unfortunate situation.

“I probably would come back,” Gordon said, per NFL.com. “Obviously, those are games I can’t get back. I started out slow and being able to catch my stride toward the end of the season, but then it’s too late.”

Josh Sweat, Andre Dillard Questionable

Josh Sweat (concussion) and Andre Dillard (undisclosed) highlighted the final injury report for the Eagles ahead of Week 10. Sweat practiced all week and there was hope he would be cleared by doctors to return. The sack-happy defensive end still hadn’t been cleared as of 5 p.m. on November 13.

Dillard was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday when he tweaked something at practice. Head coach Nick Sirianni deemed him questionable and wouldn’t reveal what the backup left tackle’s exact injury was. The Eagles will likely provide an updated injury report prior to kickoff. There’s still a chance both guys suit up on Sunday versus Denver.