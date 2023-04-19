Predicted Draft Trade Has NFC Rival ‘Giving the Eagles a Call’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a quarterback after losing Tom Brady to retirement. It’s not a luxury pick. It’s a need. Hence why a draft-day trade to move up a few spots would make perfect sense in the first round for the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell had the Buccaneers and Eagles making a deal in his latest mock draft. In it, general manager Howie Roseman surrenders the No. 10 overall pick in exchange for No. 19 and a 2024 third-rounder. Barnwell noted the Eagles might be tempted to use the selection on a defensive lineman, then referenced last year’s masterful swindling of the New Orleans Saints as precedent.

Tampa would move up if one of the top quarterbacks fell, jumping ahead of the Titans in an attempt to land its quarterback of the future. Kyle Trask hasn’t impressed in the preseason over the past couple of seasons, while free agent signing Baker Mayfield is on a one-year deal. If the Bucs like Anthony Richardson or Will Levis and at least one of them is available here, they could justify giving the Eagles a call.

Interesting read by @billbarnwell. He has four potential trades involving the Cardinals — and keep scrolling down to the Giants. It's an intriguing idea that could add even more picks to the Cardinals' lot. https://t.co/qzR2WUqRMT — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) April 19, 2023

Philadelphia isn’t done wheeling and dealing, though. They swap the 30th overall pick to the Denver Broncos for the 68th pick, plus a 2024 first-round pick. Barnwell called it “delayed gratification” as Philly waits another year to cash in.

Eagles Host Penn State QB Sean Clifford

The Eagles are hosting Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on an official pre-draft visit. Clifford posted a picture on Instagram on April 19 showing the inside of the practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex in South Philly. It marked his eighth pre-draft visit following trips to Baltimore, Cincinatti, Dallas, Denver, Green Bay, along with the New York Giants and Jets.

Penn State QB Sean Clifford is visiting the #Eagles today, per his IG. pic.twitter.com/gIgnWWAwf0 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 19, 2023

Clifford was a four-year starter at Penn State where he shattered multiple school records. He finished as their all-time leader in completion percentage (.612) completions (817), passing yards (10,382), passing touchdowns (84), and pass attempts (1,335). He was one of two Penn State players to reach 11,000 yards of total offense and the only quarterback in program history to eclipse 10,000 passing yards.

The Eagles are in the market for a third-stringer to put behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup Marcus Mariota. If Clifford is on the board in the later rounds, he would certainly be an ideal fit as a developmental prospect for Philadelphia.

Bleacher Report Shoots Down Bijan Robinson Hype

There has been much debate about the value of taking Bijan Robinson at No. 10. Yes, he is the undisputed best running back in this year’s draft class while drawing favorable comparisons to Saquon Barkley. But, the Eagles have more pressing needs and Robinson has been labeled a luxury pick by some in the know. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks it would be a “worst-case scenario” to take Robinson that high.

Ballentine wrote: “This running back class is deep, and the Eagles are set up for running backs to succeed. It doesn’t take a potential superstar like Robinson to succeed behind their offensive line while playing beside Jalen Hurts.”