Record-Setting Ex-Eagles QB Lands with New Franchise

Remember all that nonsense about Jalen Hurts possibly losing his starting job to an undrafted rookie free agent last year? Those rumblings were few and far between, but they do exist. Now the quarterback once thought to be a “touch or torch” steal for the Philadelphia Eagles has a new home.

Carson Strong made his professional football debut as a member of the Michigan Panthers of the USFL on April 16. He went a perfect 5-for-5 in two series and threw for 34 yards, mainly coming in to give starter Josh Love a breather. Love was the star of the game after completing 19-of-21 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. His 90.5% completion percentage set a new USFL single-game record.

Strong’s time in Philadelphia was brief and odd. The Eagles signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Nevada and handed him a franchise-record $320,000 in guaranteed money. He was expected to compete for the third-string quarterback job with Reid Sinnett, maybe even push Gardner Minshew for the backup spot. However, head coach Nick Sirianni barely gave him practice reps at training camp and refused to put him out there in preseason games.

Strong wound up throwing only four total passes in a midnight green jersey, completing one of them for six yards to John Hightower. He was unceremoniously cut on August 29, 2022 as the Eagles went with two quarterbacks (Hurts, Minshew) to start the year.

Carson Strong's last season at Nevada (first full season): • 8-4 record

• 70.1% PP

• 4,175 passing yds

• 36 TD

• 157.0 PR

• 208 rushing yds The best season of Strong's college career.#LetsHunt pic.twitter.com/lMo0B3Bppw — Michigan Panthers Dude (1-0) (@MIPanthersDude) April 12, 2023

Other Former Eagles Players Competing in USFL

Strong wasn’t the only familiar face out on the field this weekend in USFL action. Former Eagles receiver Deon Cain made one catch for eight yards as a member of the Birmingham Stallions on April 15. It was his only target in a 27-10 victory, with former Eagles linebacker Rashad Smith finishing with two tackles. Two other players with Philly ties, CB Blake Countess and QB Kyle Lauletta, were healthy scratches for the New Jersey Generals in that one.

Rashard Davis for 6 for the Showboats #USFL pic.twitter.com/TlwjlqwiOI — USFL Gambling Podcast (@USFLGambling) April 15, 2023

Meanwhile, former Eagles receiver Rashard Davis hauled in two balls for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Memphis Showboats. Linebacker Ali Fayad recorded two tackles and linebacker Joey Alfieri registered four tackles for the Philadelphia Stars in that one. The Stars beat the Showboats 27-23 in the season opener as they look to get back to the championship game after losing it to Birmingham in 2022.

Eagles Add Assistant Coach to Nick Sirianni’s Staff

The Eagles are hiring Jacksonville State assistant Mike DiAngelo to their coaching staff in a defensive quality control role, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He coached the tight ends and receivers last season at the Conference USA school.

Prior to that, DiAngelo spent six seasons coaching alongside Mike Sirianni (Nick’s brother) at Washington & Jefferson, a Division III powerhouse located near Pittsburgh. He coached there from 2007-13 and helped out in various areas, including a stint as strength and conditioning coordinator.

Source: The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Jacksonville State assistant coach Mike DiAngelo in a defensive quality control role. He coached tight ends and receivers at Jacksonville State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 16, 2023

Here’s more on DiAngelo from his Jacksonville State bio: