Ex-Giants Star Rips Eagles QB Carson Wentz: ‘Worst Teammate’

Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber is the latest media personality to drown Carson Wentz in Haterade. The three-time Pro Bowler went off on the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, calling him the “worst teammate” for creating chaos in the locker room.

Barber, who rushed for 10,449 career yards, was commenting on an ESPN report claiming that Wentz wasn’t interested in playing second fiddle to Jalen Hurts. He might even force a trade if the situation didn’t improve. However, that report was shot down as false by Wentz’s very close friend and church buddy. But the drama is out there and the national media has run with the “unhappy Wentz” narrative, including Barber.

“Carson Wentz is being perhaps the worst teammate you could possibly be. Ever,” Barber said on Tiki & Tierney show. “Here’s the problem: there is a narrative around Carson Wentz that as good as he is or potentially could be, he’s just never been able to be the man. It puts the Eagles in an utterly impossible position. I understand his emotion, but he’s putting the Eagles in an impossible situation. It creates chaos in the locker room.”

"Wentz is perhaps being the worst teammate that you could possibly be. Ever. I understand his emotion, but he's putting Eagles in an impossible situation. It creates chaos in the locker room"@TikiBarber rips Wentz https://t.co/IfUpgO1XIR pic.twitter.com/ciuhr5T9PZ — TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) December 21, 2020

All-Time Worst Teammate in NFL History?

It’s a bold statement coming from Barber who was widely regarded as one of the worst teammates in NFL history. He called out teammate Eli Manning and his “comical” attempt at leading offensive team meetings in 2007.

Said Manning: “I’m not going to lose any sleep about what Tiki has to say.”

Eli Manning on Tiki Barber's call for Tom Coughlin's head: "That's nice of him. It's good to hear from old Tiki." http://t.co/wipHTki3QO — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 19, 2014

Barber retired before the season started and the Giants went on to win the Super Bowl that year. The running back also took some shots at then-Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and called for his firing. Coughlin went on to lead New York to two Lombardi Trophies while Barber embarked on a failed TV career.

When Barber tried to make a comeback in 2011, Antonio Pierce — another former teammate in New York — dropped the hammer.

“He is not going to do anything for your team,” Pierce said, via Complex. “Now if that is the guy you think you are bringing in, you might want to look in another direction.”

Barber Talks Donovan McNabb, Hall of Fame

Wentz wasn’t the only Eagles quarterback on Barber’s mind. The 45-year-old radio host chimed in on the semi-raging debate over whether Donovan McNabb deserves a bust in Canton. The greatest quarterback in Eagles franchise history has openly lobbied for a Gold Jacket — just don’t ask Terrell Owens — in recent months and his stats are right on the fringe. You could argue they are better than Troy Aikman’s credentials, minus the Super Bowl rings.

Barber spent 10 seasons competing against McNabb twice a year in the NFC East. They had some epic battles and earned each other’s mutual respect. He thinks McNabb should get in.

Donovan McNabb deserves your Pro Football Hall of Fame vote because the numbers he put up in Philadelphia are unprecedented pic.twitter.com/5jHxomZJUm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2016

“I think he is. Donovan had so much success and yes it didn’t culminate into a championship when you think about the top two or three greatest quarterbacks in Philadelphia Eagles history, Donovan is there,” Barber told Heavy’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “The problem with Donovan is kind of a similar problem with me; like you create this narrative about somebody that’s kind of ignorant of the statistics and ignorant of the moment.”

Congrats to Giants two-time SB champs G Chris Snee and DE Justin Tuck & former Jets OT D'Brickashaw Ferguson for being on the list of 130 nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Tiki Barber, very deserving, is on the list. We vote it down to 25 to 15 to final 5. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) September 16, 2020

Yes, Barber brought it back to himself and his own possible shot at the Hall of Fame. He ranks 27th all-time in rushing yards (10,449) and 61st in rushing touchdowns (55). He also put McNabb’s career in perspective by mentioning the legends that the Eagles great will forever be compared to.

“I mean, he was playing with Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers. The peers of his era were heavyweights,” Barber said. “But I do think he’s a Hall of Famer. It’s just going to be really hard for him to get in because it’s the narrative that’s constructed against him. And it’s not fair but, he’s an all-time great in Philadelphia, and that carries a lot of weight.”

