NFL Insider Gives Shocking ‘Leash’ Update on Eagles QB Situation

The never-ending debate over whether the Philadelphia Eagles should bench Carson Wentz took another twisting turn on Sunday. Jalen Hurts might be poised to take over the starting job, depending on how Wentz performs today against the Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles franchise quarterback is “on a very short leash,” per FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, and some in the organization believe Wentz has “lost his confidence.” The report didn’t put a timeline on how soon a change might occur under center but it stands to reason it could happen swiftly. Wentz has arguably been the NFL’s worst signal-caller in 2020, leading the league in interceptions (15) and ranking second in fumbles (10). He has also posted a career-low 58.1% completion percentage with an alarming 73.4 passer rating. He’s averaging 231 passing yards per game while absorbing a whopping 46 sacks.

“Every time there’s a sack, there’s multiple levels to it,” Wentz told reporters this week. “There’s a handful of times I’ve watched them again and I’m like, ‘I missed a guy or I should have gotten the ball out quickly or be more decisive.’ I can be better and help kind of orchestrate that.”

Fans in Philly have been clamoring for Hurts to play and now the national media is applying the same pressure. Here is what Glazer said on the Fox NFL Sunday pregame report, as transcribed by Bleeding Green Nation:

Yeah, I think he’s on a very short leash. And, actually, when you talk to everybody inside the Eagles — I’ve talked with players and coaches and asked the same thing: what’s going on with them? They said, ‘We’re trying to figure out the same thing. We think he’s lost his confidence.’ I said, ‘Does it have to do with Jalen Hurts?’ They said, ‘Even though he says no, yes, we see that being the issue.’ You look at the other side [of today’s game], Aaron Rodgers, when they [the Packers] took Jordan Love, he looked at it as a challenge. Instead, this is affecting Carson’s confidence.

Doug Pederson Sitting ‘On the Hot Seat’

The report of Wentz possibly getting benched comes on the heels of rumors that Doug Pederson is on the hot seat in Philly. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “some in the building” have been speculating about Pederson’s future and fear his job is in jeopardy. The Eagles head coach talked about his job security last week, admitting that he has been given no assurances one way or the other.

“Listen, I’ve been around this league a long time, 25 years I believe as a player and a coach, and we’re always based on and evaluated on our performance,” Pederson said. “Right now, that’s obviously not my concern as far as that decision goes. That’s out of my hands.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Eagles coach Doug Pederson is on the hot seat, though the team leaders are rallying around him. Story: https://t.co/pzIMAKf594 and video 👇🏻 👇🏻 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/PBTmhf3pEc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2020

Pederson has started doling out the play-calling duties, including letting passing-game coordinator Press Taylor call an entire half. He’s compiled a 41-33 record in five seasons, plus guided the franchise to its only Super Bowl championship. However, Pederson has gone just 22-23 since raising the Lombardi Trophy.

“So, I’m not going there mentally,” Pederson said of his future. “I’m looking forward to playing again this week, getting back on the grass tomorrow with the players, and getting ready for Green Bay.”

