Doug Pederson’s Ex-Teammate Says ‘Jalen Will Probably Play Next Week’

Hall of Famer Brett Favre has become a bit of an arm-chair quarterback in Philadelphia these days. First, he opined that the Eagles should have kept Nick Foles over Carson Wentz. Now the 11-time Pro Bowler thinks the franchise will “probably play” Jalen Hurts this week against the New Orleans Saints.

Favre, speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, didn’t cite any inside knowledge from talking to people familiar with the situation. It bears mentioning that the Packers legend was teammates with Doug Pederson in Green Bay and the two remain friends to this day. In fact, Pederson acknowledged the fact that he and Favre still talk a few weeks ago when Favre made those viral comments about Foles. On Tuesday, he stoked the fire on the raging Wentz vs. Hurts debate.

“I assume that Jalen will probably play next week, I mean there’s still an outside chance they can win that division, which is crazy,” Favre said. “But I think with putting Carson on the bench for, who knows? Could be a short period of time, it could be for a long period of time. I think we all kind of felt that coming.”

Those words must have sent a shock to Wentz’s system who grew up idolizing Favre as a kid slinging footballs in North Dakota. However, Favre wasn’t necessarily criticizing Wentz as a player. He called the 27-year-old an “extremely talented guy” who might just need to get traded in the offseason. The Indianapolis Colts have been picking up steam as a top destination, along with the Chicago Bears.

Who will the #Eagles start at Quarterback in Week 14? Hall of Fame QB @BrettFavre weighs in on the Quarterback situation in Philadelphia between Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts the rest of this season… 👇VIDEO👇| #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/pamis3htd3 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) December 8, 2020

“But I think for Carson, I think he’s an extremely talented guy,” Favre said. “It may be a change of venue may serve him well, and look what, [Ryan] Tannehill comes to mind. Guy was basically all but forgotten in Miami and he turns up in Tennessee and it kind of re-established his credibility. So I’m not saying that will happen with Carson, but it’s kind of what I envision happening, just to change venue and kind of a fresh, new start.”

Wentz Not Looking Over Shoulder in Philly

Meanwhile, Pederson has yet to make a final decision on his Week 14 starter. He is keeping all options on the table and weighing his “marriage” to Wentz heavily in the process.

“I’m not prepared right now to make any statement or decisions on that,” Pederson told reporters on Monday. “I’m still processing a lot of things and going through a lot of things before I make that decision. When I know, you’ll know.”

Carson Wentz insists he hasn't lost confidence: "I'm not the type to worry about and look over my shoulder"https://t.co/d9paxORSAc pic.twitter.com/jYgXs75yBR — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 7, 2020

For Wentz, the situation is admittedly out of his control as he puts his trust both in the coach that molded him into an MVP candidate and the organization that drafted him at No. 2 overall. A deeply religious man, the Eagles quarterback has also put his faith in God that everything will work out for the best. Make no mistake, Wentz’s confidence remains at an all-time high.

“No. I’m not the type to worry about and look over my shoulder or any of those things,” Wentz said after Sunday’s loss, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s always going to be different things going on in the building or different chatter and all of that stuff. That’s part of this business. That’s what I signed up for. The scrutiny, the challenges, the adversity, all of it. I’ve got to handle it all — the good, bad and the ugly.”

