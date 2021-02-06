‘Interest’ Level, Timeline, Compensation Revealed for Carson Wentz Trade

Keeping up with all the Carson Wentz trade rumors has turned into a full-time job. The Philadelphia Eagles could be “getting close” to moving on from the quarterback.

The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears appear to be the two leading candidates to land Wentz’s services. Neither destination is shocking, but what about when? How soon? And what kind of compensation can the Eagles expect?

According to SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin, there isn’t much “serious interest” in Wentz outside of the Colts and Bears. Eskin noted that Bears GM Ryan Pace is good friends with Eagles GM Howie Roseman, adding that any deal wouldn’t happen until next week. The NFL instructs teams (wink, wink) not to conduct business during Super Bowl week and detract from the game.

The Eagles are seeking at least one first-round pick in return, per Eskin, and would prefer two first-rounders. Speculation hit an all-time high on Friday when The Philadelphia Inquirer cited two NFL personnel sources saying that a Wentz trade was “getting close.” And the decision to part ways with Doug Pederson may have backfired. It didn’t sell Wentz on staying.

Sources close to the situation have told The Inquirer that the firing of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson last month did not allay Wentz’s concerns about the organization, and that Wentz prefers to move on – though he has not formally requested a trade.

#Eagles are getting closer to trading QB Carson Wentz, but obstacles remain to getting a deal done. The Inquirer report: https://t.co/6EVIVupD4N — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 5, 2021

Bears Open to Very High Asking Price

The Eagles have been asking for two first-round draft picks in a potential Wentz trade package. Remember, the Lions received two first-rounders (and a third-rounder) for Matthew Stafford. The Bears are “listening,” per George Ofman, and may be prepared to throw in a player to sweeten the pot.

So now I’m hearing the Eagles want at least two first round picks and a player for Wentz and the Bears are listening!!!!!!! — George Ofman (@georgeofman) February 5, 2021

Chicago may only be bidding against themselves — and Indianapolis — because most NFL executives don’t view Wentz in the same light. In fact, Colts GM Chris Ballard went on record saying that he wouldn’t do a “desperate” deal.

“There’s a fine line between being aggressive and desperate,” Ballard told reporters. “We are not going to operate in a desperate world. That’s what the world does. That’s what Twitter does. That’s what people do.”

No Comment From Wentz, Pure Speculation

It’s important to note that Wentz hasn’t formally demanded a trade out of Philly. He hasn’t commented publicly on anything in over two months — and that was prior to Pederson benching him. He probably should do an interview to clear the air because the rumors will continue to fly until he does.

I've talked to an NFL source, not w/the Eagles, who hears a Wentz trade is close. That isn't first-hand information. I do feel that the longer we go without Wentz saying something like "I'm happy to be an Eagle and excited about playing for Nick Sirianni," the closer we get… — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 5, 2021

NFL Network also mentioned the Eagles were picking up the phone when teams called about Wentz. While that is normal operating procedure in most front offices, it does raise a cautionary red flag. Especially when you consider the Eagles would incur an NFL-record $33.8 million dead cap charge by dealing Wentz. They are financially married to him, but perhaps emotionally ready for a divorce.

“So I take sort of a more, probably a longer view of this was not the best season for our offense,” team owner Jeffrey Lurie said on Jan. 11. “It was a poor season, and we also had a poor season from Carson in terms of what he’s been able to show in the past. Very fixable and I fully expect him to realize his potential.”

I despise public source-guessing, especially when it's wrong. @RapSheet and I are supremely confident in our info, in large part because we gathered our info via teams other than the #Eagles. https://t.co/qBdbwtoZxD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 5, 2021

