NFL Insider Says Eagles ‘Fielding Calls’ on Franchise QB

The phone has been ringing at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. And, surprisingly, Eagles brass is there answering and at least entertaining trade offers for Carson Wentz.

The Eagles would prefer to keep Wentz, according to NFL Network, but they are fielding calls about the one-time franchise quarterback. A tandem report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo dropped the juicy nugget on Thursday, adding that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman “will almost always listen” when rival teams inquire about players on the roster.

That philosophy pertains to any player, not solely Wentz — however, the implication is the Eagles would deal the former second overall pick for the right offer. Here is what the eye-opening report stated:

Sources say that teams have begun calling the Eagles on their former starter Wentz, plotting a roadmap for a potential trade as teams get closer to the start of the league year. The Eagles are not in a hurry to trade Wentz — and in fact as of now intend for him to return for 2021 under new coach Nick Sirianni — but they did field the calls and discussed the issue. GM Howie Roseman will almost always listen, and this is no different.

This actually means the #Eagles plan on dealing him. Want to create the illusion of some leverage. Does that mean they will be able to? No. Still a lot to iron out and if they’re willing to take it on the chin in lack of compensation and eating some of contract. https://t.co/n49oUZLFmQ — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 4, 2021

Roseman’s position hasn’t changed much since the end of the 2020 season. They want to retain Wentz and hired Nick Sirianni to fix him. The bigger question is, does Wentz want to be in Philly? Maybe not. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer indicated that the quarterback wants out.

Albert Breer reports that Carson Wentz "isn't exactly pleased" to be in Philadelphia. There have been a ton of reports and rumours about Wentz so we will continue to take them with a grain of salt.#FlyEaglesFly@sportstalkphl — Kelly Green Hour (@KellyGreenHour) February 1, 2021

Wentz, Like Fingers on Your Hand

Roseman hasn’t spoken publicly since Jan. 4 when he addressed the media for his end-of-year remarks. He denied the Eagles were actively shopping Wentz at the time. Then again, the reports of the quarterback’s unhappiness weren’t as prevalent a month ago.

“In terms of Carson, I don’t think it’s a secret that we moved up for him because of what we thought about him as a person, as a player,” Roseman said at the time. “We gave him that extension because of the same things. And so, when you have players like that, they are like fingers on your hand. You can’t even imagine that they are not part of you; that they are not here. That’s how we feel about Carson.”

Might have to start calling Howie 'Four Fingers Roseman' if/when a Wentz trade goes down this offseason. https://t.co/VNUD590T9S — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) January 4, 2021

Now there are reports of teams trying to trade for Wentz, including the Indianapolis Colts because of the Frank Reich connection. And “there are others,” per NFL Network.

Wentz Remains Quiet on Trade Rumors

Wentz himself continues to stay quiet on all the trade rumors and chatter about his “fractured relationship” with the Eagles’ organization. He politely declined an interview request with beat reporters in January, while keeping rather tight-lipped on social media.

Meanwhile, the Rams-Lions blockbuster deal — the one that swapped Jared Goff and a slew of high draft picks for Matthew Stafford — has put Wentz’s name back in the headlines. Are the Eagles pursuing a similar deal? There are reports the franchise would like at least one first-rounder back in return. Stay tuned.

