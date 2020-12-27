NFL Insider Proposes 2 Crazy Eagles Trades, Nick Foles Reunion

If the Philadelphia Eagles do indeed trade benched quarterback Carson Wentz in 2021, it could set off a crazy game of quarterback dominoes in the NFL. And one of the random pieces to fall could involve Zach Ertz and Nick Foles.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a scenario where the Eagles send Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick and a conditional 2022 selection. Philadelphia moves ahead next year with Jalen Hurts as the starter, but swaps Ertz and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Foles.

The Super Bowl MVP was injured in Week 10 and has been serving as Mitch Trubisky’s backup since returning in early December. Foles has thrown for 1,852 yards and 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions this season. He’s only due $4 million in base salary in 2021 so he would be a pretty perfect (read: cheap) backup to Hurts in Philly.

The Colts are the best candidate for Wentz. Eagles fans won’t be thrilled about the price tag, but the organization has virtually no leverage in making this deal and can’t afford to take on an expensive replacement. The addition that makes this deal work is that conditional pick; let’s say that the Eagles get a third-round pick in 2022 if Wentz makes it to the Pro Bowl or a second-round pick if he’s a Pro Bowler and the Colts make it to the AFC Championship Game.

Eagles Won’t Receive First-Round Pick for Wentz

For all those thinking the Eagles might net a first-round pick for Wentz, stop it. It’s probably not going to happen after the way the one-time franchise quarterback self-destructed on the field in 2020. His trade value is at an all-time low and every general manager in the league knows it.

Former Eagles president Joe Banner talked about realistic trade packages during his weekly question-and-answer session with The Inquirer’s Paul Domowitch earlier this week. Looking at Wentz’s “onerous” $128 million contract and abysmal 72.8 passer rating, Banner suggested the best-case scenario would be a second-rounder.

If you’re the Eagles right now, what you’re hoping is that there’s more than one team interested in him, or at least that you can create the perception that there is. If you can do that, then you have a chance of getting a decent pick. And by decent I mean most likely a second-round pick and maybe something else thrown in. A first-round pick, considering the contract they’re taking on and the way he’s played recently, I’m not going to completely take it off the table. But it’s unlikely.

Eagles Keep Two Young Receivers Inactive

No real surprises on the Eagles’ inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. The team listed young receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower as “healthy scratches” for the second straight week. That means veteran speedster DeSean Jackson is active and may see significant snaps in Week 16.

Meanwhile, third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld was once again inactive as were injured players Richard Rodgers (ankle), Derek Barnett (calf) and Duke Riley (bicep). Those three guys were ruled out on Christmas Day and didn’t travel to Dallas. Philly will also be down rookie running back Jason Huntley who is dealing with an illness.

