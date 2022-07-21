Ex-Eagles Playmaker, ‘Mentor’ to Donovan McNabb Dies at 50

Former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Charles Johnson has died at the age of 50, according to his alma mater, the University of Colorado. No cause of death was immediately given.

Johnson was selected 17th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1994 NFL draft. He played nine total seasons during stints with the Steelers, Eagles, Bills, and Patriots. He retired in 2003 after amassing 354 receptions for 4,606 yards and 24 touchdowns. The California native won a Super Bowl as a member of the Patriots in 2001.

His time in a midnight green jersey was brief, although very important. Johnson was signed as a free agent in 1999 – five years and $15 million – and helped usher in the Andy Reid era in Philly. He and Torrance Small soon became the top two receiving options for then-rookie quarterback Donovan McNabb. Chad Lewis was the starting tight end.

Johnson led all Eagles wide receivers 642 yards in 2000; he recorded 90 receptions for 1,056 yards and 8 touchdowns in 27 games. Johnson was viewed as a “mentor” to McNabb during those culture-building years. He showed those young teams how to win.

Here is Johnson commenting on a 26-yard scramble by McNabb where he hurdled a defender during a 23-20 over Washington in 2000: “I didn’t even know he was the one scrambling,” Johnson said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I thought it was a running back I was blocking for. I saw him leap into the air, and – Oh! – I didn’t know he had some hops.”

Dick Vermeil Final Speaker at Hall of Fame Induction

Dick Vermeil will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 6 in Canton, Ohio. The legendary Eagles coach will be the closing speaker for the Class of 2022 Enshrinement which includes LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Art McNally, Tony Boselli, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, and Vermeil. Tickets to the ceremony are on sale (click here).

For those wondering, Vermeil will enter football immortality as an Eagle. He never had a second thought.

“I didn’t need any time (to think about it.) I’m going in as an Eagle,” Vermeil told 97.5 The Fanatic. “I live here, I coached here the longest, this is home.”

Vermeil coached for 15 seasons in the NFL, highlighted by a seven-year stint in Philadelphia. He tallied 126 career wins and retired in 2005 with three division titles and one Super Bowl ring. He went 57-51 during his seven seasons patrolling the Eagles’ sideline before leaving due to “burnout.” Vermeil is credited with transforming the franchise from lovable losers to championship contenders.

New York Jets Signing Craig James

The New York Jets are signing cornerback Craig James, according to Pro Football Talk. The Eagles released their one-time captain and special-teams ace on July 18.

James suited up in 18 games over two seasons for the Eagles before being relegated to the practice squad in 2021. He leaves town with 17 total tackles, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery. He saw 83 defensive snaps and 317 special-teams snaps.