‘Strongly’ Preferred Trade Destination Emerges for Eagles QB

The last (and most up-to-date) check revealed four possible destinations for Carson Wentz, but only one of them is the “strongly preferred” trading partner for the Eagles quarterback. And, with the way things have unfolded (if reports are true), Wentz should have quite a bit of leverage in the matter.

While the Chicago Bears had emerged as the leading team to land Wentz’s services, the 28-year-old would probably push to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts. For starters, they are the better team and the Colts are more likely to win a Super Bowl faster than the Bears.

Then, there is the issue of Wentz already having a relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich — plus, the fact that (let’s face it) Indianapolis is a less rabid sports town. The fans are tamer. The media is softer. The other two teams linked to Wentz are the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

If Carson Wentz is traded to the Colts, how long will it be before Bears Twitter breaks out in "Pace is such an idiot, how did he not get that trade done for Wentz!" My over/under is about 24 milliseconds. — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) February 10, 2021

According to Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms, those are the exact reasons why Wentz’s camp is pushing hard for a reunion with Reich in Indianapolis. Chicago is way too similar to the messy sitation he would be stepping out of in Philly. It’s actually worse since Chicago has yet to start their rebuild and dismantling of the coaching staff. The Bears are one losing season — and one more underachieving quarterback (is Wentz the next Mitchell Trubisky?) — from starting over.

Here is what Simms told his co-host, Mike Florio, on Pro Football Talk (as transcribed by NFL Draft Diamonds):

Florio: For Wentz especially, he shouldn’t want to go to Chicago because it’s kind of like Philly. Simms: Yeah. Florio: You’re stepping into the same problems, and there’s more pressure on you to perform right out of the gates. In Indianapolis, I think he would have more leeway, he would have more of a chance to develop. If I’m Wentz, I strongly prefer the Colts over the Chicago Bears. Simms: And I was told he does. I was told by some people I trust that he prefers the Colts’ situation, certainly.

Did You See This:Report: Carson Wentz prefers the Colts over the Bears https://t.co/9EIruK6Ooo #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/JEeXogyLaV — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) February 9, 2021

Philly Sports Radio Donating to Wentz’s Foundation

File this under Good Samaritan — worth nothing since good deeds are so rare today. John Kincade of 97.5 The Fanatic has introduced #Project11 on Twitter where he is asking Eagles fans to “flood his foundation [AO1 Foundation] with donations.”

The Philly sports radio talker asked his listeners to all pitch in $11 as a tribute to his jersey number. The gesture comes in direct opposition to the national media narrative that Philly fans somehow forced Wentz out of town.

We’ve been inspired by the #BillsMafia and we introduce #Project11. As Carson Wentz makes his way out of the city we want to thank him for 5 years by donating $11 to the @AO1Foundation. Let’s flood his foundation with donations and let him know that he WAS appreciated pic.twitter.com/11cPnCT2L7 — The John Kincade Show (@975JKShow) February 9, 2021

It’s unclear how much (if any) Kincade had raised, but hopefully, it shoots down the notion that Wentz needs a fresh start because of unruly behavior in Philly. Chris Simms — son of former Giants quarterback, Phil Simms — made a not-so-flattering remark about Eagles fans earlier in the day. No worry. SportsRadio 94WIP’s Glen Macnow promptly put him in his place.

Wentz leaving here has nothing to do with the fan base, @CSimmsQB. Don't revive that old trope of Philadelphia running players out of town. This divorce is between Wentz and the front office. Period. https://t.co/qe9Y1iYnCM — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) February 9, 2021

