Eagles ‘Impressed’ with Colts Assistant, Block Lions From Interview

The news in recent days has been centered on what names the Philadelphia Eagles are adding to their coaching staff. But here is one long-time adviser the franchise isn’t keen on letting getaway: Dave Fipp.

The Eagles’ special teams coordinator has been blocked from interviewing with the Detroit Lions, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Fipp first joined the Philly coaching staff in 2013 when Chip Kelly hired him to oversee the third phase. The 46-year-old was widely regarded as one of the best in the business at the beginning of his tenure but doubts have started to creep in.

Fipp, who served previous stints in Miami and San Francisco, watched his units flail in 2020 and finished 22nd in DVOA ratings, per Football Outsiders. The Eagles also saw a huge regression out of kicker Jake Elliott who went 73.7% on field goals. The Eagles also saw their fair share of disasters on special teams, especially in Week 15 when the Arizona Cardinals blocked a first-quarter punt, botched the hold on an extra point, and fell badly for a fake punt.

“At the end of the day, obviously, I didn’t have our players prepared well enough to play the game,” Fipp told reporters at the time. “It certainly wasn’t my best day out there. I’m disappointed in the results. Obviously, I expect better.”

Philadelphia Eagles Special Teams rank per PFF under Dave Fipp: ➤ 2013: 21st

➤ 2014: 1st

➤ 2015: 27th

➤ 2016: 5th

➤ 2017: 1st

➤ 2018: 18th

➤ 2019: 7th

➤ 2020: 3rd#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/iLmmzD1QGL — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) January 20, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Doug Pederson Not Taking Seahawks Job

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing to interview Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson for their vacant offensive coordinator gig, per the Seattle Times. Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s name had emerged as a leading candidate in Seattle, but the 52-year-old wants to take a year off and re-evaluate his coaching options in 2022.

The Eagles parted ways with Pederson on Jan. 11 in what was considered a shocking move to the players on the team. It also drew the ire of legendary coach Dick Vermeil who counts the Super Bowl-winning coach as a close friend. He thought the Eagles would have won the NFC East fairly easily if not for a plethora of injuries.

“I was really surprised it happened,” Vermeil said, via The Inquirer. “And very disappointed.”

Eagles Looking to Hire New Coach Very Soon

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni interviewed for a second straight day with Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie in Florida, according to multiple reports. And Frank Reich’s right-hand man appears to be in the running for the head-coaching gig in Philly.

Another day another HC interview for #Eagles. Today Colts OC Nick Sirianni and I heard Eagles were impressed. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 20, 2021

According to SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin, Eagles brass walked away “impressed” with the 39-year-old quarterback developer. Sirianni doesn’t call the offensive plays in Indy — that job belongs to Reich — but he is a rising star who could serve as the perfect tutor for Carson Wentz.

He has enjoyed great success working with Philip Rivers in two different cities (Indianapolis, San Diego) and has drawn comparisons to another young quarterbacks coach whom the Eagles hired in 1999. His name was Andy Reid.

Sirianni will join Duce Staley and Josh McDaniels as the top three candidates to replace Pederson. And, per NBC10’s John Clark, the franchise may name a new head coach as soon as this weekend.

Eagles were impressed with Colts OC Nick Sirianni's interview yesterday. Despite young age, he brings experience as a QB coach for e.g. Phillip Rivers and Andrew Luck, WR coach experience for e.g. Keenan Allen, and is a well respected offensive mind under Frank Reich.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/ocbFibPQbG — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) January 20, 2021

READ ALSO: