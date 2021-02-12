‘That’s the Best Actual Offer’: Eagles-Colts Trade Details Revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles might be holding out for a first-round pick in exchange for Carson Wentz. Right now, the best offer on the table is from the Indianapolis Colts — and it doesn’t include a pick outside of the second round.

Eagles legend Ron Jaworski revealed that the “best actual offer” is from the Colts and features two second-round draft picks, plus a third-rounder or fourth-rounder “down the road.” What would that package look like? Well, it probably means at least the 54th overall in this year’s draft.

That is a far cry from the “Matthew Stafford package” that GM Howie Roseman has been rumored to be asking for. Jaworski cited sources and said that kind of blockbuster deal — two first-rounders and a marquee player — “will not happen” in a potential Wentz to Indianapolis trade.

“That will not happen,” Jaworski told 6abc’s Jeff Skversky. “My understanding is that the Colts have offered two second-round draft choices and maybe a third or fourth somewhere down the road. That appears to be the best offer I have heard from all the sources I have from around the league. That’s the best actual offer that has been made.”

👀 Talked to Ron Jaworski about the Carson Wentz – Eagles Trade Drama “My understanding is that the Colts have offered 2 – 2nd round draft choices, maybe a 3rd or 4th down the road. That appears to be the best offer I have heard”#Eagles holding out for 1st!@6abc@JawsCEOQB pic.twitter.com/kYVbhwnL3h — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 11, 2021

Jaworski, of course, was a former ESPN analyst and often appears on various sports talk shows in Philly. He also has close ties to the Eagles’ organization so his insider knowledge is legit. He was a “special adviser” to team owner Jeffrey Lurie in 2016 when the franchise was searching for a new head coach and helped pick Doug Pederson.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Rookie Sends Inspirational Message

Jalen Reagor endured a lot of drama in 2020 between two serious injuries and increased scrutiny after Justin Jefferson’s breakout rookie year.

The burner from Texas Christian was supposed to take the league by storm and stretch the field for Wentz. Instead, Reagor finished with 31 catches for 396 yards (54 targets). It wasn’t what anybody expected or wanted, especially not Reagor who was the 21st overall pick last year.

Jalen Reagor shared this message on IG today. Safe to say he’s ready to bounce back next season. 😤🦅#Eagles pic.twitter.com/4nf814s7K5 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) February 10, 2021

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old receiver took to social media to send an inspirational message to Eagles fans. He wasn’t good enough. It was a “stepping stone.” Reagor wrote: “What this year taught me is that you have to have to go through something to be something in life, patience, trust and most of all resilience. This is only a stepping stone for me.”

Ex-Giants QB Added to Eagles Coaching Staff

New head coach Nick Sirianni has added former New York Giants quarterback Alex Tanney to his staff in Philadelphia. Tanney, who retired two days ago, will serve as an offensive quality control coach. He worked with Sirianni in 2012 in Kansas City and Steichen in Cleveland the following year. The 33-year-old played in the NFL for nine years, most notably taking over for Eli Manning during his final start in 2019.

Tanney was known for having a “coach-like mentorship role” during his playing days which included stops in New York and Dallas. He also established NCAA Division III passing records for yards and touchdowns at Monmouth College (Illinois) while earning three-time Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors.

READ ALSO: