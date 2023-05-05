Cowboys Star Blindsided by Confusing D’Andre Swift Tweet

Remember that classic gaffe from George W. Bush? It went like this: “There’s an old saying in Tennessee — I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.” Maybe the former president was referring to Dallas.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons was making headlines on May 5 for making a similar mistake when he pounced on a fake quote attributed to D’Andre Swift. The Pro Bowl linebacker didn’t know he was responding to a joke tweet – one that saw 1.8 million views, via blue-checked Eagles fan Marlo Stanfield – as he tapped a reply to what he thought was a real comment from Swift.

Let’s review the whole exchange which elicited anger, confusion, and laughter at the same time. Here it is in all its fake glory:

Elon Musk’s decision to make blue check checks “pay to play” are working out great, huh? Whatever the case, the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry continues to fuel debate even in the offseason. Prior to Parsons’ comment, A.J. Brown was caught in a mini maelstrom for mocking CeeDee Lamb. He wasn’t. And fully explained what he was trying to say. However, Brown did reveal that the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is “weird” and something he really doesn’t care about. Moving on.

Nick Sirianni Sets Tone at Eagles Rookie Minicamp

Nick Sirianni opened his third rookie minicamp as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Hard to believe he’s been here that long. Anyway, Sirianni likes to set the tone early with his youngsters and make sure they understand his five core principles: connect, compete, accountability, football IQ, and fundamentals.

He sent a strong message about adhering to those five core principles during his first meeting with his rookies and undrafted free agents.

“What we talked about is just the introduction of core values,” Sirianni told reporters on May 5. “Yesterday they introduced themselves to each other, our coaches introduced themselves, where things lie in the building. So, kind of some things that just are necessary to go over. But the biggest thing of yesterday’s message was about our core values and how we live them. What they are, why they are important and how we accomplish them.”

And, with all apologies to Allen Iverson, he stressed the importance of detail-oriented practice habits.

Sirianni added: “The details of how we practice, where to stand, how to go from period to period, how you treat the quarterback when you’re out there as a defensive player, what the requirement is of finishing.”

Jason Kelce Rings Liberty Bell at Sixers-Celtics Game

The Philadelphia 76ers have a proud tradition of bringing in local celebrities, famous athletes, and noteworthy people in the community to ring their ceremonial Liberty Bell prior to big games. Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce was chosen for the honor on Friday night ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He rang with great enthusiasm and gusto, crashing down hard on the bell like he does on opposing pass rushers. The rowdy sold-out crowd in South Philly ate it up.