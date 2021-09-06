Eagles TE Addresses Contract Talks: ‘Whatever Happens Happens’

Tight end has become a luxury item in the NFL, just look at the highest-paid players at the position. Zach Ertz currently ranks fourth on that list and he’s angling for a new contract. Dallas Goedert? Well, he’s hoping to join that elite group.

Goedert addressed the media on Monday to talk about his goals for the upcoming season and touched on his uncertain contract situation. He promised it wouldn’t be a distraction, but it didn’t sound like he was offering the Eagles any hometown discount.

“My representation, we talked it about earlier in the year, we thought we’d have a deal done by this time of the year, but the team decided to go a different way,” Goedert said. “We haven’t got that done. I’m not too worried about it. I believe in what I can do. I believe in being able to go out and perform, whatever happens happens. But not too worried about my contract right now, just want to focus on winning games, winning the division and ultimately winning the Super Bowl.”

This season marks the final season of Goedert’s expiring four-year rookie deal. The 26-year-old had been hoping to hash out a long-term contract extension prior to Week 1, but negotiations stalled before the Philadelphia Eagles started training camp. Goedert reported on time and didn’t cause any drama, perhaps following in the footsteps of Ertz, his mentor and teammate.

“I’m where my feet are, I’m right here,” Goedert said. “Going to work every day, trying to get better and better each and every day, and that’s my main concern. I’ll let my representation worry about all the logistics of the contract stuff, but for me I’m just going to try and get better every day and play my best on Sundays.”

My two pennies on Dallas Goedert … He believes he’s worth $70 million and front office doesn’t see it that way. If Zach Ertz returns to form, they would probably rather pay him that money. He’s a Philly lifer, future Hall of Famer, a guy the fans love. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 6, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

One of the Better Tight Ends in Football

Goedert, a second-round pick in 2018, has struggled mightily with injuries since joining the team. His best season came in 2019 when he hauled in a career-high 58 receptions for 607 yards and five touchdowns. Yes, his upside is immense but at what cost? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently valued Goedert at $70 million. According to Goedert, he’s one of the best tight ends in the business.

“I feel like I’m at the top, I don’t really get too worried about the numbers,” Goedert said. “I care more about winning but I think there’s things that I can do that other tight ends can’t do. And there’s things that other tight ends can do that I can’t do. But I think that I’m one of the better tight ends in the league.”

Since they were drafted in 2018, all three of Mark Andrews (5th), Dallas Goedert (8th) and Mike Gesicki (9th) rank top ten in PFF WAR among tight ends Impressive feat at a position with a notably slow learning curve https://t.co/NdrhOfs5It — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) July 15, 2021

Ertz’s return to South Philly – remember, everyone assumed he was going to be traded – seems like it played a factor in the decision to pause Goedert’s contract talks. Ertz has looked fantastic at camp as he pushes hard for an extension on the $42.5 million deal he inked back in 2016. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler who caught the only game-winning Super Bowl touchdown in franchise history. If he can return to pre-2020 form, the Eagles would probably consider extending him.

Goedert Won’t Blame Ertz for Contract Issues

Goedert doesn’t believe Ertz’s situation had anything to do with it. His representation and the Eagles had already stopped talking before training camp started. Now the fourth-year player has an opportunity to raise his value if he can put up big numbers on the field.

“No, I don’t think so. I think when the negotiations ended, you know, it wasn’t still sure that he was going to be here or not,” Goedert said. “I’m happy that he’s here. I had a four-year deal when I came into the league. I’m playing my last year, excited to just go out there and show the world what I can do.”

Dallas Goedert said having Zach Ertz back will “give more of a problem to the (opposing) defense than myself.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/CB5ekTdVnV — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) September 6, 2021

The wild card is new head coach Nick Sirianni. He’s not expected to play as much 12 personnel as Doug Pederson did. And the Eagles could be waiting to see how their other in-house options perform. Converted quarterback Tyree Jackson – on injured reserve with a back injury – and undrafted free agent Jack Stoll enjoyed stellar camps.

Asked if anyone who wasn’t much on his radar when camp started surprised him, Sirianni singles out QB-turned-TE Tyree Jackson, despite his injury. Eagles really impressed with his quick transition — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) August 31, 2021

“Our expectations are really high,” Goedert said. “We have a lot of people looking at us like we’re not going to be that great. We have a whole different mindset in the building, looking at our team from bottom to top, I think we have a great team.”