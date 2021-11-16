Nick Sirianni Addresses Borderline Dirty Hit on Eagles Starter

Dallas Goedert exited with about five minutes left in the first quarter and never returned after absorbing a head shot from Justin Simmons. The helmet-to-helmet hit knocked Goedert out and put him in the league’s concussion protocol.

Jack Stoll took over as the lead tight end and finished with 42 snaps, compared to 27 for Tyree Jackson. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni commented on the borderline illegal hit during his media availability on Monday (November 15) where he praised Simmons’ “integrity.” No penalty was thrown on the play, but the NFL reviews all questionable non-calls involving player safety and Simmons could end up with a hefty fine.

“I’m not going to question the integrity of the player. I have a lot of respect for Justin Simmons,” Sirianni said. “He’s a really, really good football player, phenomenal tackler. And he showed a lot of good open field tackles yesterday. And I think he’s a first-class player and person, as well, of what I know of him. So, I’m not going to ever question that.”

Dallas Goedert has been ruled out with a concussion after this possible illegal hit pic.twitter.com/x0itr8UCLe — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 14, 2021

Channeling some text-book coach speak, Sirianni detailed how hard it is for the referees to make snap judgements in the moment. The officials don’t have the luxury of slowing it down in real time.

“The referees got a hard job and they got to make those things, we always talk about this in our coaches’ office,” Sirianni said. “We have that remote in our hands and we can slow it down really slow, right, to show what’s happening in that play. They got to make those decisions with the speed of that game, that game moves so quick.”

Jalen Hurts’ Arrow ‘Completely Pointed Up’

Jalen Hurts is coming off arguably his best game as a professional after slinging it with pin-point accuracy against Denver. The chorus for Hurts to be named the franchise quarterback is getting louder as he gets ready to face the New Orleans Saints.

“I just see his arrow completely pointed up. I think we’ve all seen the way he’s played,” Sirianni said. “The way he played yesterday [Sunday], again, when we got into the second half, we kind of took the air out of it a little bit and we played a little bit different the way our defense was playing and the lead that we had.”

Jalen Hurts was “lights out” in the first half, according to #Eagles OC Shane Steichen. Called it one of his best games as a pro. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 16, 2021

Remember, Hurts made his first career start against Sean Payton’s squad a year ago, a 24-21 upset win in Week 14 at Lincoln Financial Field. He’s now 5-9 in 14 NFL starts as outsiders ponder aloud dropping the “f word” on him.

“Again, I just see him making strides in all aspects of his game,” Sirianni said. “My job here and Jalen’s job is to not focus on franchise quarterback moving forward. It’s about, ‘What can we do today to get us ready for Sunday and what can we do tomorrow to get us ready for Sunday.’”

Eagles Nearing Wild-Card Playoff Spot

The Eagles (4-6) have the second-easiest schedule the rest of the way. Among those “cupcakes” are two games against the Washington Football Team (3-6) and New York Giants (3-6), plus one versus the New York Jets (2-7). According to FiveThirtyEight, the Eagles have a 26% chance of making the playoffs.

Per @FiveThirtyEight the #Eagles have a 26% chance to make the playoffs currently. Those odds go to • 40% with a win over the Saints

• 57% with wins over NO and Giants

• 11% with a loss to the Saints — Jack Connell (@JackPConnell) November 16, 2021

Yes, a wild-card spot is a real possibility with seven contests left. The Eagles are fighting against five other teams for two spots including the Carolina Panthers (5-5), Atlanta Falcons (4-5), New Orleans Saints (5-4), Minnesota Vikings (4-5), San Francisco 49ers (4-5). Philly owns tie-breakers over Carolina and Atlanta, but not over San Francisco. They play New Orleans this week and Minnesota isn’t on their schedule.