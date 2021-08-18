Dallas Goedert Provides Update on Eagles TE Competition

Many people were miffed when the Philadelphia Eagles’ first (unofficial) depth chart showed Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz locked in a battle. The starting tight end spot appeared to be up for grabs. And Goedert took a huge step toward winning it in the preseason opener.

The Eagles are expected to use some 12 personnel (two tight end sets) but not nearly as much as they did last year under Doug Pederson. Will there be enough footballs to feed Goedert and Ertz? And the emergence of Tyree Jackson could force the issue even more. Goedert isn’t worried. The coaching staff has a plan in place.

“I think the coaches can kind of make anything work, they’re great minds up there,” Goedert told reporters. “They’re going to put us in positions to win no matter if it’s 11 on the field, 12 on the field … I think we can do it all, with whatever personnel we’re in, and that’s just part of the scheme we’re in.”

Goedert hauled in arguably Jalen Hurts’ best dart of the summer last week on a 34-yard completion. It was his lone catch, but a thing of beauty.

All the practice observations that fit in one tweet: Eagles' D was best unit in joint practices

Another very good day for Hurts

Reagor outstanding again

Mac Jones > Cam Newton

JJAW's best day maybe ever

Goedert & Ertz have both been really good

Joint practices > Preseason games — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 17, 2021

“It was perfect. He hit me right out in stride and I was able to catch it and turn up quickly,” Goedert said. “It was a fun play, it was great getting back out there. Great ball, it was just a really good play, good check.”

Ertz secured two balls for 20 yards while Jackson finished with two receptions for 32 yards in that one. Competition continues to breed results. Iron sharpening iron.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Room Full of Leaders at Wide Receiver

DeVonta Smith hyped up the Eagles’ receivers room as being loaded with leaders, guys who are committed to making each other better. That starts with the old head in the group – Greg Ward, at the tender age of 26 – and trickles down to the rookies and second-year players.

Greg Ward on Quez Watkins: "That man's a killer, you know. He was a killer then [last year] and he's a killer now, the difference is everybody sees it now. He's getting his opportunity and he's making the most of it." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 18, 2021

“It’s very unique, you know, if you have a group of leaders the sky’s the limit,” Ward said. “All those guys lead in their own way and I believe that’s pretty good especially for the receiver room.”

Quez Watkins is having an unbelievable camp this summer after injuries slowed down his rookie campaign in 2020.

“That man’s a killer,” Ward said of Watkins. “He’s getting his opportunity and he’s making the most of it.”

Ditto for Jalen Reagor who made a crazy catch during Tuesday’s practice.

“That guy’s making crazy plays, for sure going to have a big year,” Ward said of Reagor. “His attention to detail, his aggression, his love for the game, that guy comes out here every single day to get better.”

Eagles-Patriots Joint Practices End

The Eagles and Patriots will face each other on Thursday night in the second preseason game. They enjoyed two full days of joint practices in South Philly where the good guys appeared to win the competitive 11-on-11 portion. Head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t reveal which team won, but called it “good work.”

“It’s hard to tell when a guy gets tackled or when a guy has a sack because they are pulling off and it’s not going to the ground,” Sirianni said. “It was great work. It was great work against a really good team and a really well-coached team.”