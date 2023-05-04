Eagles Sign ‘Underrated Playmaker’ in Surprise Roster Move

Some people guessed the Philadelphia Eagles might grab an extra tight end in the draft. It’s always been a position of strength and there are depth concerns there behind starter Dallas Goedert. It made sense.

Instead, general manager Howie Roseman focused on the defensive side of the ball. The only skill player he added was quarterback Tanner McKee, outside of trading for running back D’Andre Swift. He also strengthened the trenches by adding offensive tackle Tyler Steen. However, the tight end position went by the wayside until now.

The Eagles reached an agreement on a one-year contract with veteran Dan Arnold, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Terms of the deal weren’t immediately disclosed. Arnold — frequently called an “underrated playmaker” — will compete for a roster spot at training camp with Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Tyree Jackson, and Dalton Keene. Feel free to look those names up.

Eagles’ TEs now include:

🏈Dallas Goedert

🏈Dan Arnold

🏈Jack Stoll

🏈Tyree Jackson

🏈Grant Calcaterra

🏈Dalton Keene — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2023

For the record, Jackson is the favorite to win the backup tight end spot. The Eagles signed the converted quarterback to an exclusive-rights free agent tender on April 24 as he looks to bounce back from a torn ACL. He only saw action in five games last season after starting the year on injured reserve. Jackson has high upside thanks to his 6-foot-7, 249-pound frame and freak athleticism.

Arnold Has Bounced Around the League

Arnold is the definition of a depth signing as he gets set to enter his seventh NFL season. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder has played for four different franchises: New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has hauled in 95 balls for 1,258 yards and 9 touchdowns in 59 career games. Arnold has also seen action in three playoff games, perhaps best known for a leaping catch in the back of the end zone against the Giants.

Dan Arnold went up and snatched it 😤 (via @TheCheckdown) pic.twitter.com/qUj00J1rGk — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 13, 2020

It’s easy to dismiss Arnold as a journeyman but there is talent running through his veins. He’s a hard worker and good teammate by all accounts, with raw athleticism and reliable hands. That probably stems from his days as a college wide receiver at Division III Wisconsin-Platteville. His blocking remains a work in progress, but he can catch the ball.

“He is an excellent receiver,” former coach Matt Rhule said in 2021, via Panthers.com. “We see him being a red zone threat, third-down threat, vertical-passing game threat at the tight end position. He’s a grinder, he’s a worker, he finds ways to get his hands on balls, and he’s the ultimate brand guy.”

Watching some Jags tape. I really like Dan Arnold. Sure handed solid TE. Is not gonna wow you but gets the gob done. Would love to see a good number of two TE sets this year. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/lscmVT9eRJ — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 30, 2022

Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz on Eagles Radar

Remember, the Eagles had been looking at drafting Old Dominion tight end Zach Kuntz. He was gaining traction as a “hot commodity” after a virtual meeting with Philadelphia, according to The Draft Network. But the 6-foot-7, 255-pounder ended up going to the New York Jets in Round 7 (220th overall).

Kuntz turned in some eye-opening numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine: 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, plus a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot-8 broad jump. Obviously, the Eagles passed on the athletic tight end but he’s a guy to keep an eye on if he doesn’t make it through final roster cuts in New York.