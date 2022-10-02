Eagles Star Savagely Trolls Giants over Pro Bowl Teammate

When one Pro Bowl cornerback left the game with a forearm injury, it was time for the other one to step up and make a play. And that’s exactly what James Bradberry did on Sunday after Darius Slay exited.

Bradberry made a leaping, game-changing interception late in the third quarter that stalled a potential go-ahead touchdown for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a highlight-reel play on a pass intended for Christian Kirk. It marked Bradberry’s second pick of the year. He has now allowed just 10 catches for 73 yards on 23 targets in four games. Difference maker.

After the game, Slay was listening to reporters interview Bradberry and felt the need to chime in with a serious question. And he seized the opportunity to throw some major shade at the New York Giants.

“That’s the question you need to be asking. You gotta ask the Giants that question,” Slay said. “That’s the question: how do you let that man out of the building? We appreciate him, though.”

Philadelphia’s heated rivals in the NFC East literally gave Bradberry away for nothing. They released him last May to pinch a few pennies. The Eagles smartly swooped in and inked Bradberry to a one-year deal worth $7.25 million. He and Slay have been straight jackets.

Eagles Suffer Offensive Line Injuries, CB Issues

Slay told ESPN’s Tim McManus that he was “good” in the post-game locker room, but the team offered no update on his injured forearm. Slay tweeted out: “Let’s gooo… great team win!!!!!!!”

The Eagles went with second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson with Slay out. They also had Josiah Scott subbing in at nickel cornerback after Avonte Maddox sat out due to an ankle injury. According to The Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino, Maddox was spotted in a walking boot.

#Eagles injuries this game so far: CB Darius Slay (forearm), T Jordan Mailata (shoulder), LB Patrick Johnson (concussion), RG Isaac Seumalo (ankle), LB Kyron Johnson (head). WR DeVonta Smith was in the medical tent, but returned. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, starting left tackle Jordan Mailata is set to undergo an MRI on his injured shoulder. Jack Driscoll filled in for him on Sunday. Right guard Isaac Seumalo sustained an ankle injury against Jacksonville and Sua Opeta took over there. The Eagles still racked up 210 rushing yards.

“We have a mentality, it’s a next-man-up mentality,” Miles Sanders said. “And we have probably one of the best offensive line coaching in the league coaching these guys. So whoever’s next man up is going to produce in there, no matter who is in there.”

Eagles Show Support for Roxborough High School

A deadly shooting at Roxborough High School was on everybody’s minds heading into Sunday’s game. Linebacker T.J. Edwards arrived at the stadium wearing a Roxborough football jersey. And head coach Nick Sirianni wore a Roxborough shirt during his post-game press conference. The Eagles were intentionally sending a message to the students at that school.

“I just feel bad for the kids that they didn’t feel safe, maybe don’t feel safe going there,” Sirianni said. “So, my heart goes out to them, and my thoughts and prayers go out to them, and hopefully they feel safe going back and playing a game that can help take us out of bad situations, not put us in bad situations.”

The incident left a 14-year-old student dead and four others injured after five shooters ambushed the students following a football scrimmage. A candelight vigil was held last Thursday at a park near Roxborough High School.