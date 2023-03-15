‘Plot Twist’ Shakes Up Eagles Secondary: Final Decision on Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to release Pro Bowl cornerback at 4 p.m. on March 15, according to multiple reports. But that deadline came and went with no movement as Slay remained on the team’s roster. Rumors swirled throughout the evening as Slay spurred on gossip via Twitter.

Then, without warning around 10 p.m., a bombshell report leaked about the Eagles trying to keep Slay in a midnight green jersey. They were having a hard time parting ways with their team captain and leader. Pairing him with James Bradberry for another year probably jumped to the top of their priority list after watching the Dallas Cowboys add Stephon Gilmore. Either way, Slay was back in play. The Eagles were “working to find a way to keep their cornerback,” according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Plot twist: After informing Darius Slay of an impending release, the Eagles are working to find a way to keep their cornerback, per source. Nothing final just yet. @TheAthletic https://t.co/SrmSQWd3FP — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 16, 2023

CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson confirmed Howe’s report, adding that the Eagles were having a “hard time letting go” of Slay. They were making a last-ditch effort to keep him. Anderson editorialized the situation: “Let’s see if GM Howie Roseman can find another rabbit in his hat.” Clearly, this is something to watch until a contract extension is doled out or a trade gets consummated.

The #Eagles are ‘having a hard time’ letting go of Darius Slay and are trying to work out a way to keep him, according to @JosinaAnderson. pic.twitter.com/tkC5M48zRI — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) March 16, 2023

UPDATE: Slay is expected to remain a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, per The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. Details on why or exact terms weren’t immediately disclosed. However, McLane reported the “two sides decided to work together toward a resolution.” The move is expected to become official soon.

As others have reported, Darius Slay is now expected to remain with the #Eagles, two independent sources told The Inquirer. Told earlier he was being released, both sides decided to work together toward a resolution to keep the Pro Bowl CB in Philly. Will become official. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 16, 2023

Baltimore Ravens Making Overtures at Pro Bowl CB

Slay’s next destination had been a strong topic of conversation ever since the first report broke of the Eagles’ intentions to release him. The Seattle Seahawks was a leading candidate due to his friendship with Quandre Diggs. He was also being recruited to join the Atlanta Falcons (via Trae Young) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (via Fred Taylor).

And, earlier in the day, there was a report that the Dallas Cowboys had called about his availability. The genesis of that rumor was shot down, clarified, and shot down again. Slay wrote: “Lol I don’t think they would trade me in the division.”

Of course, the most logical place for Slay to land would be with the Baltimore Ravens. They recently hired Dennard Wilson to be their new defensive backs coach after the Eagles passed him over for defensive coordinator. Wilson is a guy that Slay lobbied hard for in Philly, so a reunion in Charm City would surprise no one. In fact, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey joked about them teaming up on Twitter in a post Slay quickly reacted to with an eye emoji.

Today could be a big day for us 🫣 — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2023

👀👀👀👀👀👀 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 15, 2023

Fletcher Cox Returns to Eagles on $10 Million Deal

The Eagles are bringing back Fletcher Cox on a one-year deal worth $10 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He turned down more lucrative offers to take a “hometown discount.” Cox returns to the franchise that drafted him 12th overall in 2012.

Six-time Pro-Bowl DT Fletcher Cox is returning to the Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal, per sources. Eagles get the “hometown discount” as he turned down more lucrative offers. pic.twitter.com/bEa3yLrJhi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

He took a $4 million pay cut from 2022 when he endured an odd process that played out publicly. In the end, everyone got what they wanted in a process deemed mutually beneficial for each side.

It appears the same behind-the-scenes conversations went down in 2023. Now the 32-year-old Cox, plus his 65 career sacks whivh rank 5th all-time in franchise history, has a chance to chase another Super Bowl ring with the only organization he’s ever known. Perhaps he’ll even walk off into the sunset a two-time champion.