Eagles Pro Bowler Looking to Make Position Change: WATCH

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay loves hamming it up for the cameras. The team has him mic’d up at Pro Bowl practices this week in Las Vegas and it’s predictably been must-see TV. Big Play Slay never disappoints.

The most hilarious video shows him telling his NFC teammates that he plans to play wide receiver all week. Slay streaks down the sideline and catches a touchdown, although he’s uncovered on the play. The 31-year-old jokes that he’s the “best receiver in the nation” and goes on to make a one-handed grab.

“Hey, I want to play receiver all week. I’m not playing defense. I’m on offense,” Slay said. “I can do it now. I can do it. Hey, check me out, best receiver in the nation. Oh, check me out … touchdown, touchdown. I don’t need anyone to touch me. Let’s go. One-hander, one-hander … the greatest, the greatest of all time. Mr. Big Play Slay. I play both sides of the ball.”

Would NFC head coach Matt LaFleur throw him out on offense? Maybe. Remember, Slay did serve as a decoy at receiver for the Eagles on one red-zone play in 2021.

“What I’m seeing with the 11 games I have been with him is like, ‘Man, he’s really good with that football in his hands,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said at the time. “He gets that football in his hands, he can go.’ And so, that makes me think maybe I got to get him a couple reps on offense and get him some touches.”

Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave Enjoying Pro Bowl

Slay has been joined by three teammates at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas: Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, Jake Elliott. They are all first-timers to the all-star exhibition game after getting in as alternates. While some veteran players choose to skip the Pro Bowl, others see it as a much-needed vacation. Hargrave is having a blast and making memories during his first one.

“This is my dream. My dream was to go to the NFL and play and make it to the Pro Bowl, so it’s been a great feeling,” Hargrave told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “I’m here to enjoy it. It’s a rare experience so I’m out here having fun at practice, fun with the players, and just enjoying this moment because this is a rare moment.”

Jason Kelce was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl but pulled out due to undisclosed reasons. He was supposed to be the starting center for the NFC squad.

Calvin Ridley Rumors Heating Up?

Calvin Ridley is rumored to be on the trading block and the Eagles keep generating interest as a potential suitor. The Atlanta Falcons star hasn’t played football since prior to Halloween after dealing with mental health issues.

The Atlanta Falcons Calvin Ridley who is likely to be traded, teams expected to be interested are the Eagles, Patriots, and Dolphins. per @CBSSports — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 5, 2022

Ridley is said to be looking for a “fresh start.” CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin listed the Eagles as the top destination for Ridley in the offseason.

“General manager Howie Roseman is as eager to trade as anyone, especially when the target is a potential long-term weapon,” Benjamin wrote. “Better yet, Philly is on the verge of contending, and Ridley played with both QB Jalen Hurts and fellow WR DeVonta Smith at Alabama. The Eagles are also loaded with draft capital.”