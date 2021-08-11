‘I Take Pride:’ Eagles Star CB Explains What Motivates Him

Darius Slay could be an extra in a Kevin Hart movie. Funny, charming, and damn good at his job. He’ll playfully challenge anyone within ear shot with a non-confrontational comedic language all his own.

On Tuesday, the three-time Pro Bowler joked that the game of football is the same as it was in 1960, only with “better looking people” doing it, then he proceeded to refer to Quez Watkins as “Ugly Quez.” Classic Slay. When a teammate yelled out “Hey Slay!” during his time in the media tent, the Georgia native shouted back: “Yoooooooooo!” It’s all about keeping it loose while building chemistry.

“Everybody wants the best [for each other] and that’s the feeling we have in the [defensive backs] room,” Slay told reporters. “That’s a great thing we got going on, starting from me up, me and Rod [Rodney McLeod]. We want nothing but the best for the guys, it don’t matter if you’re coming in here trying to take my spot, I still want the best for you.”

Don’t let his jovial demeanor fool you. Slay is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, a relentless worker who takes great pride in shutting his doubters up. The nine-year veteran attacks the film room harder than he does “Call of Duty: War Zone.”

“I like to work hard, man. I want to be the best at this game,” Slay said. “And guys in my room motivate me all the time to be the best. And I want to be the best for them, and for myself. So I go out there with a lot of chip on my shoulder, with my name on the back, my family, my teammates, and the man above. I just pride myself on working hard.”

He should be extra motivated in 2021 after Pro Football Focus said he has taken a “noticeable step back” over the past two seasons. They ranked him No. 23 out of the 32 best outside corners in the league. Watch out.

Mentoring Younger Players, Full-Time Job

Ask anyone in the Eagles’ locker room which player they glean tips from and the answer is usually Slay. Rookie receiver DeVonta Smith brought his name up unprompted early on in spring OTAs. The two often share trade secrets, like how to stop certain passing routes and what to look for in the quarterback’s eyes. Smith’s mental game is off the charts, according to Slay.

“That’s what makes him special,” Slay said. “He knows how to take mental reps as a young guy. That’s a real [benefit] because it’s a long season. A lot of times toward the end of the season, how practice goes, coach will kind of simmer it down a little bit and you gotta have mental reps.”

"His play has been great. He's learned a lot. You can tell he's got a plan (in his routes). For him to be that young have such an understanding of the game, that's good for him" – Darius Slay on DeVonta Smith#Eagles pic.twitter.com/U7oYpJcZ5s — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) July 30, 2021

Slay’s mentorship has spilled over into the quarterbacks room, too. He and Jalen Hurts often rap about how to read coverages and where the ball might go. Hurts is already oozing with confidence, but growing that trust is important.

“I try to help [Hurts] as much as I can, man,” Slay said. “Just reading the coverages as much as I can. I’m not in the offensive room, so I don’t know his progressions or anything like that. What I tell him is really just go out there with confidence.”

What’s Going On, Rook?

Fourth-round pick Zech McPhearson has arguably been the most impressive cornerback at Eagles’ camp – yes, that’s including starters Darius Slay and Steven Nelson. He recorded four pass breakups in a single practice while carrying himself with an unmatched maturity in the media tent. Fans have been confused over how to pronounce his first name – is it Zeck or Zack? – but Slay provided an easy solution.

“We call him rook, just say rook,” Slay said.

Zech McPhearson is having an impressive camp, always around the football and plays physical. “It’s a fine line … refs are paying attention to the DBs being handsy.” #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 3, 2021

After Slay cleared that mess up, he provided a scouting report on McPhearson.

“Rook been good, man, getting his hands on the ball and he’s competing right now,” Slay said. “I’m working with him right now on some technique stuff, trying to help him be the best he can be and it’s been good. He likes to listen, he likes to learn, it’s good to find rookies out here that like to learn a lot.”

McPhearson could be in the mix to steal the nickel corner spot from Avonte Maddox, or at the very least be the third outside corner behind Slay and Nelson. If that happens, it’s fine by Slay. He recalled Rashean Mathis taking his starting job in Detroit one year and then reminding Slay that “this is your cornerback room.” He credited Mathis for inspiring him to teach the younger guys.

“I take pride in everything, I don’t care what it is,” Slay said. “I take pride in winning, I like to win and compete and that’s the feeling in the room.”