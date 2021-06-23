Eagles Starter Recruiting NFL Hall of Famer to Return?

It’s hard to fathom a 47-year-old helping the Philadelphia Eagles rise from the ashes of a firestorm. Then again, there aren’t many guys like Terrell Owens out on the waiver wire.

Owens will turn 48 in December and he’s already enshrined in Canton. He also was timed running the 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.4 seconds last year in a friendly foot race. The Hall of Famer once wore a midnight green jersey and, if his latest Twitter plea is believable, he might want to return to Philly.

Is a possible NFL comeback laughable for Owens? Yes, it most definitely is. But if any retired player shouldn’t be counted out, it’s him. He remains in phenomenal physical shape, plus the six-time Pro Bowler maintains strong relationships with several current players like Julio Jones and Tyreek Hill.

Owens could be invaluable as a mentor to one of the youngest receiving corps in the NFL. It seemed to be a point not lost on current Eagles cornerback Darius Slay who was quick to engage Owens on social media when he first teased an unlikely return to football.

“NFL, y’all slept on my boy for a decade. It’s time to put him back in the league,” retired NFL star turned analyst Marcellus Wiley said in 2020, via Barrett Sports Media. “Let me answer the question correctly. Yes, he can still play in the NFL and yes, he could start for multiple teams, not talking about just the Eagles. You don’t have to put him in a place where he is familiar or been there before, so you can welcome the old man into the building.”

46-year-old Terrell Owens and Tyreek Hill faced off in a 100-yard dash 👀 (via @cheetah) pic.twitter.com/lAxCyz0psy — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 21, 2020

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Reach Injury Settlement with WR

The Eagles released undrafted rookie wide receiver Trevon Grimes after reaching an injury settlement with him. The Florida product had undergone a minor knee procedure (via NJ Advance Media) and was considered a long shot to make the final roster.

Unclaimed off waivers: Krishawn Hogan (Cardinals), Donte Sylencieux (Ravens), Thomas Schaffer, Gunnar Vogal (Bears), Jonathan Adams (Lions), Jon'Vea Johnson (Jaguars), Trevon Grimes (Eagles) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 22, 2021

Grimes (6-foot-4, 223 pounds) had been an intriguing prospect coming out of college where he played under Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. He recorded 97 receptions for 1,444 yards and 14 touchdowns during a three-year stint with the Gators.

Merrill Reese Drools Over DeVonta Smith

Legendary play-by-play radio announcer Merrill Reese doesn’t throw undue accolades on just anyone just because he dons a midnight green jersey.

Hallelujah!!! They got it right! I can’t wait to see DeVonta Smith in an Eagles uniform. Hurts to Smith….touchdown Eagles! — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) April 30, 2021

So hearing what he had to say about first-round draft pick DeVonta Smith was worth jotting down. He thinks the Heisman Trophy winner could be the best receiver that Philly has seen since Harold Carmichael or Mike Quick.

“In 50 years, I’ve seen a lot of wide receivers and I’ve seen great ones … But I’ve never seen a receiver that makes my jaw drop the way that he does,” Reese told the Eagle Eye podcast, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Keep in mind that Mike and Harold were unbelievable talents but they weren’t blazingly fast.

“This guy is blazingly fast and looks like he has springs on the bottom of his shoes the way he goes up. And he may be 6-1 1/2 but he has catch radius of somebody 6-4.”