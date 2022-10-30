Eagles Captain Sounds Off on Grudge: ‘That’s Some Disrespectful S***’

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is active on social media, often weighing in on players around the league who are performing well. The Eagles captain is also not afraid to chime in on controversial matters around the league on Twitter, whether the topic is Brett Favre’s legal troubles or the grudge star cornerback Patrick Peterson has with the Arizona Cardinals.

The now Minnesota Vikings cornerback had three passes defended and four tackles in a 34-26 win over his former team, was seen celebrating towards the opposing sideline, and then threw down the gauntlet while speaking with the media after the game.

Slay retweeted the video, and added “That’s some disrespectful s***!!”

Peterson said that ownership would print out negative and disrespectful fan e-mails, then leave them by his locker for him to find. It was unclear whether it was a motivation tactic gone wrong, or spiteful.

Slay also Tweeted about the Eagles 35-13 win over the Steelers to stay undefeated at 7-0. Slay said, “Great team win!!!”

Slay and company in the secondary held the Steelers in check, as Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett only threw for 191 yards with no touchdowns and an interception on 25-of-38 passing. The Steelers did run a pair of trick plays, with running back Najee Harris completing a 4-yard pass and wide receiver Chase Claypool throwing a 1-yard touchdown.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Continues String of Strong Performances

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson put together another impressive game, reeling in an interception to go along with a sack, a pass defended, and eight tackles. In his last three games, Gardner-Johnson has four interceptions, four passes defended, a sack, and 22 tackles.

Gardner-Johnson’s play of late is making Eagles general manager Howie Roseman look brilliant for scooping him up on the eve of the season opener for a pair of late round draft picks. The move hinged on the Saints unwillingness to pay Gardner-Johnson as a safety or a starting corner, seeing him only as a slot cornerback.

It took Gardner-Johnson some time to pick up the Eagles’ scheme and transition to being a safety, but the hard work has paid off.

“I feel like as a whole, we are playing off of each other with [Eagles CB Darius] Slay and [Eagles CB Bradberry] James playing well,” Gardner-Johnson said after the game, per the Eagles’ transcribed quotes. “[Eagles CB Maddox] Avonte is playing well. Myself and [Eagles S Marcus] Epps have to continue to protect those guys over the top and do what we have to do to catch a ball, overthrown balls, balls that the quarterback knows he can’t make, and the throws they can’t make. We have to capitalize on mistakes.”

A.J. Brown Surges Up WR Leaderboard

After a monster performance with six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is up to five touchdowns on the season and just one touchdown catch off the lead shared by Ja’Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs who each have six, among receivers. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has seven touchdown catches.

Brown is also tied for fourth with 10 catches of 20+ yards, though he’s got some work to do to catch Tyreek Hill who has 15. Brown is fifth in receiving yards with 659 on 39 catches.