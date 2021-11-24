Eagles Make Tough Decision on Davion Taylor, Add Ex-Vikings LB

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor will be headed to injured reserve. The second-year player underwent knee surgery on Tuesday after re-aggravating the injury against the New Orleans Saints. Judging by his Instagram story, Taylor could be out for the rest of the season.

Taylor posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed with the caption: “Successful surgery. Road to recovery starts now.” Alex Singleton will now join T.J. Edwards to form a new starting linebacker tandem in Philly for the foreseeable future.

Taylor’s loss isn’t crippling, but very unfortunate considering how well he had been playing over the past four weeks. Head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t rule the third-rounder out for the year, adding there’s a chance he could return in 2021.

Coach Sirianni provides an update on @DaviionTaylor pic.twitter.com/hmotSoNfEp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 24, 2021

Philadelphia signed Christian Elliss to the practice squad to fill the extra roster spot. The 6-foot-3, 228-pounder was released by the San Francisco 49ers on November 10 after a one-week tryout. Elliss has already spent two separate stints with the Eagles back in October. He went undrafted out of Idaho in the 2021 draft before the Minnesota Vikings scooped him up. He saw action in two preseason games and made four tackles.

Davion Taylor officially on IR after undergoing knee surgery. Looks like he’s done for the year. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/anGZJiD3sq — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 24, 2021

Eagles ‘Very Confident’ in Singleton

Sirianni hinted at Taylor being out for an extended period when he met with the media on Monday. His knee injury had been lingering for at least a week and he couldn’t fight through the pain anymore. His absence re-opens the door for Singleton who has made 15 career starts, including four this season.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon doesn’t expect too much of a drop-off in their base defense.

“I’m very confident,” Gannon said of Singleton. “You saw Alex come in there and even though you saw Alex’s snaps kind of go down a little bit, it’s a testament to him, and the other guys that are in that room, all of our guys, they’re all ready to play. And they get themselves ready to play.

“If you can go in, you can be a starter ­– you can be a starter in every package, a starter in certain packages, or you could be the pair and the spare that we talk about. And you got to be able to go in and play winning football.”

Jake Elliott Named Player of the Week

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after a banner day in Week 11. He nailed four field goals and four extra points to score a career-high 16 points against New Orleans. In doing so, Elliott climbed to No. 3 on the franchise’s all-time scoring list with 478 points after moving ahead of Harold Carmichael and Steve Van Buren.

Elliott is well on his way to a Pro Bowl berth in 2021. He has connected on 18-of-20 field goals – three of them from 50 yards or more – while booming all 29 of his extra-point attempts home. The award marks the second consecutive week an Eagles player has earned weekly recognition. Darius Slay was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week from the victory in Denver where he returned a fumble 83 yards for a touchdown.