Ex-Eagles Kick Returner Leading Early NFL Pro Bowl Voting

The first round of NFL Pro Bowl voting was released on November 24 and the early results feature one feel-good name. DeAndre Carter leads all special-teams players with 35,957 votes. He has a league-leading 681 return yards on 27 kicks, including a 101-yard touchdown return.

Carter has also been making a name for himself as a starting wide receiver for the Washington Football Team. The 28-year-old journeyman has racked up 171 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the past four weeks. And 261 yards on 18 catches for the 2021 campaign.

Washington marks the California native’s eighth NFL destination following stints with Baltimore, Philadelphia, Houston, Oakland, New England, San Francisco, Chicago. And Carter has a higher purpose after going undrafted out of Sacramento State in 2015.

According to The Washington Post, he has vowed to uphold a promise he made to his younger brother Kaylan more than eight years ago. The 17-year-old slipped into a coma due to an enlarged heart and passed away in 2013.

“On his deathbed, I made him a promise that I would make it in the NFL for both of us,” Carter told Nicki Jhabvala. “It was both of our dreams. I always took it upon myself that I was going to do everything that he wanted to do — that we wanted to do — and that he never got the opportunity to.”

If Carter’s name sounds familiar, it should. The Eagles named him to their final 53-man roster coming out of training camp in 2018. He filled in for Darren Sproles on kick and punt returns that year while serving as a part-time receiver. The Eagles waived Carter midway through the season and the Houston Texans claimed him.

No Eagles Players on First Round

Philadelphia saw a whopping zero players make the cut in early Pro Bowl voting. The top overall vote-getter was Jonathan Taylor (81,087), with Cooper Kupp (80,673) right behind him. Travis Kelce (79,910), Myles Garrett (76,064), Trevon Diggs (75,637) rounded out the top four.

The Dallas Cowboys lead all clubs in total votes followed by the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens. Pro Bowl voting (click here) is open to fans until December 16. There are a few Eagles stars – DeVonta Smith, Darius Slay, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Javon Hargrave – in line for consideration.

Daniel Jones Suffered Neck Injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could miss Week 13 due to a strained neck, according to ESPN. He sustained the injury on the second play from scrimmage against the Eagles when Rodney McLeod and Alex Singleton converged on a tackle. Jones was scrambling for extra yards and didn’t initially slide which put him in harm’s way.

Unfortunately, the two Philly defenders hit Jones in the head and neck area. No flag was thrown since he was technically a runner. He stayed in the contest and finished 19-of-30 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Now his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is up in the air. Backup Mike Glennon would get the start if Jones can’t go.