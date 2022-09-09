Eagles Defense Wants to Set the Tone on Early Downs, Rush Passser Later

The Philadelphia Eagles defense is built to get after the quarterback and be strong in the trenches this year, with the additions of EDGE rusher Haason Reddick and rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. In order to make the most of those capabilities, the Eagles want to contain opponents on early downs and force them into catchup mode.

“The biggest thing for us is, we want offenses to play behind the sticks,” veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox told the assembled media on September 7. “If we get teams playing behind the sticks, that gives us a chance to get after the quarterback.”

Once they get opponents in long yardage situations, the Eagles defense may have a few tricks up its sleeve in the form of pressures and schemes they haven’t shown on film through the preseason.

“Yeah we have some stuff that definitely hasn’t been seen, especially for the fans and media that haven’t been coming out to practice,” said linebacker and pass rush specialist Haason Reddick on September 7. “Still working on some things, but like I said before, it’s game time, time to take what we’ve been doing and get it out there on the field.”

Reddick is one of five new contributors on the Eagles defense, as fellow newcomers Kyzir White, James Bradberry, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Jordan Davis are all expected to be significant contributors. Bradberry and returning outside corner Darius Slay have been bonding throughout camp, Davis has been turning heads, and White has been making noise all camp.

So it’s not a big surprise that nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox says the newcomers have fit in well.

“It’s come together good,” Maddox said on September 7. “We added so many pieces to the defense and great additions to the defense and just being in here through training camp and OTAs, everybody’s bonding and gelling, and just watching these guys getting added in and the guys that’s been here that’ve grown. They’re definitely looking a lot better and faster.”

Eagles Need to Control Their Excitement

The season opener will always create some extra butterflies, but especially when an upgraded unit is looking to prove what it can do.

“I’m super excited, we’ve worked hard all camp,” Reddick said. “We worked hard, we’ve been putting in the time, it’s now time to go out there and do it on the field. Do it when it matters, and I just can’t wait to see how this first game goes, and then where we end up at the end of the year.”

Early on in the season opener, Cox wants the Eagles to play under control to avoid mistakes due to that extra energy.

“I think the first thing for us is, you know, go in and not be too hype,” Cox explained. “By saying that, it’s make sure we control our emotions the first few series. Everybody’s going to be ready to fly around and make plays, but it’s going to be who can control the emotions, who can play consistently for 50, 60 plays, however many plays it is.”

Brandon Graham Knows This Could Be His Final Year

Defensive end Brandon Graham sounded a lot like a player who knows this might be his last year in the NFL, as he discussed opening the season on the road in his hometown. He plans to enjoy every bit of this week and the rest of the season.

“I’m just going to soak it all up, man, cause when you really think about it it’s like damn, I’m on a one year deal, only got a couple months left, so let me go out with a bang,” Graham said by his locker on September 7. “Let me go out here and give it everything I’ve got, so that’s really what I’m on, just trying to make sure I do everything for this organization.”