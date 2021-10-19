Eagles Add ‘Big Play Threat’ to Roster, Activate 305 Pounder

The Philadelphia Eagles made a few minor roster moves ahead of Week 7. The team added receiver Deon Cain to the practice squad and released linebacker Christian Elliss.

The Eagles also activated swing guard Sua Opeta from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The offensive line should get an extra boost from the 305 pounder and the return of Lane Johnson. The three-time Pro Bowler disclosed his ongoing battle with anxiety and depression and he’ll rejoin the team this week at the NovaCare Complex.

Cain, a sixth-round pick in 2018, is one of three receivers on the practice squad. He was released by the Baltimore Ravens at the end of training camp. The 25-year-old speed threat has spent time with the Colts, Ravens, Steelers in four NFL seasons.

Cain has seen action in 15 games and has nine catches for 124 yards, including 14 first downs. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, with a 33.5-inch vertical leap. The converted high school quarterback was a big play waiting to happen at Clemson where he racked up 30 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns. He left the school tied for fourth place in receiving touchdowns.

Forever grateful! — Deon Cain (@cainera1_) October 6, 2021

“I think Deon’s going to be a great pro,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told Greenville Online. “I think he’ll be a better pro than college player, to be honest with you. He wasn’t a receiver. He’s played 2½ years of receiver, so he’s learned a lot, he’s developed a lot technically and fundamentally, but he’s still got a ways to go. He’s got a good foundation to build on.”

Scouting Report on Clemson WR

Cain was known for outracing the coverage in college and earned high marks for creating separation. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder tallied eight touchdown receptions on passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield (via Pro Football Focus). He struggled with drops, although scouts complimented his “strong hands.”

Clemson WR Deon Cain 6-1 7/8 202 lbs 8 8/6” Hands 33” Arms 79 5/8” Wingspan 4.43 Forty 11 Bench Press Reps pic.twitter.com/d4mFDRR4uS — 2020 NFL Draft (@DraftRT) March 3, 2018

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compared him to Roddy White. He wrote the following scouting report:

Cain has the pure speed to attack over the top, but he should be a competitive option on all three levels. His drops are more a function of concentration than ability, but it needs to be improved. Cain has the chance to become a very good NFL starter but is better suited to handle the WR2 rather than a role as the alpha target.

Injury Update on Tyree Jackson

Head coach Nick Sirianni has an opening at tight end following the Zach Ertz trade. The player everyone is hoping can step into a bigger role is Tyree Jackson who fractured his back during training camp. Eight weeks have passed since the injury. Jackson’s original recovery timeline was eight to 10 weeks.

“With Tyree, he’s still in his rehab process,” Sirianni told reporters on October 15. “I don’t know exactly when that’s going to be. Don’t like to put timetables on that, but we’re looking forward to getting him back out there and practicing when he’s able to.”

The Eagles will start Dallas Goedert at tight end, with undrafted rookie Jack Stoll serving as his backup. Jason Croom was placed on season-ending injured reserve after tearing his right patella tendon during the preseason.