NFL Rumors: Eagles Swapping Derek Barnett for Jets WR?

One position that is no longer an area of need for the Philadelphia Eagles is wide receiver. The team drafted DeVonta Smith in the first round, plus last year’s picks of Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins have blossomed under first-year coach Nick Sirianni.

Yet trade rumors persist following the season-ending injury to New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson. New York general manager Joe Douglas was Howie Roseman’s right-hand man in Philly, so casual conversation have probably already started at the NovaCare Complex. The Jets also saw starting left tackle Mekhi Becton go down with a possible concussion (via ESPN) during a joint practice on Monday.

That would put two potential trade pieces in play for the Eagles: defensive end Derek Barnett and left tackle Andre Dillard. Barnett is in the final year of his rookie deal – on the books for $10 million this season – and he’s been outplayed by Josh Sweat at training camp. Meanwhile, Dillard is hurt (again) after the former first-rounder suffered a knee injury on Aug. 10. He was losing the starting job to Jordan Mailata anyway but his absence could open the door for a trade. Left tackles, even injured ones, are valuable on the open market.

#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he hasn’t made a decision on whether Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata will continue competing for the starting LT job. Said Dillard has just gotten back from injury and they haven’t revisited it yet. — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) August 25, 2021

“Guys are going to get dinged. It’s just how do you learn from the adversity and move on and move on and just play the next play,” Sirianni said of Dillard’s mindset. “And there’s no difference between a loss, a bad play, an injury, et cetera. It’s just learning that, and that’s just the mentality we’re trying to have.”

Possible Trade Targets From Jets

Whether it’s Dillard or Barnett on the move in a trade, let’s take a look at guys the Eagles could target in return. While the receiver’s cupboard is (finally) full in Philly, the Jets have a few interesting pass-catching options. Ladies and gentleman, start your trade rumors:

Denzel Mims: The Jets used a second-rounder on Elijah Moore and signed Corey Davis in free agency, adding fuel to the speculation that Mims was on borrowed time in New York. Held back by a bum hamstring and concussion in 2020, Mims only caught 23 balls for 357 yards in nine games. No touchdowns. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the Jets are “absolutely not” trading last year’s 59th overall pick but recent injuries could change that stance.

Great shot by the 1 #Jets Drive crew on the Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) highlight from the preseason game vs @Giants + the Robert Saleh emotional moment on sideline. Phenomenal stuff! #JetsCamp #NYJvsNYG #TakeFlight 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/yDwBr3TqB0 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 18, 2021

Keelan Cole: This is an even more interesting name considering the front-office connection. Dave Caldwell was the general manager in Jacksonville in 2017 when the Jaguars signed Cole as an undrafted rookie free agent. And the Eagles added Caldwell to their front office this past offseason in the role of personnel executive. Cole – 4.59 seconds in the 40 – is buried on the Jets’ depth chart and could be available in a trade. The speedy receiver has 159 career receptions for 2,242 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Reminder that Keelan Cole's hands are special 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sWlQOyKH3d — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 25, 2021

Ashtyn Davis: The projected starter at strong safety for New York has been dealing with a nagging foot injury dating back to last season. He is currently on the PUP list, but Saleh has expressed optimism that he’ll be ready to go by Week 2. Davis, a third-rounder in 2020, was already facing stiff competition from former Rams and Raiders stud safety Lamarcus Joyner so maybe he’s expendable. Swapping another injured player like Dillard for him could make sense, especially with the uncertainty surrounding injured Eagles safeties Rodney McLeod and K’Von Wallace.

Here at #Jets camp, coach Robert Saleh says DB Ashtyn Davis, on the PUP list, has a conservative return date of Week 2 of the regular season. Same with DE Vinny Curry. DT Quinnen Williams should be back by the opener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2021

James Morgan: The 2020 fourth-rounder has failed to impress in his early audition to be the backup quarterback in New York. He went just 1-of-3 for five yards in the second preseason game. Plus, Mike White – the guy Morgan is competing with for the job – is now dealing with a rib injury. That means Morgan could win the job by default barring a late charge from veteran Josh Johnson. Meanwhile in Philly, Joe Flacco has had a very up-and-down camp and Nick Mullens is likely to be released on cut-down day. Would the Eagles be interested in taking on a young developmental player like Morgan? It’s possible.