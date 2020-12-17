Eagles Pro Bowl WR Running Routes, Nearing Return: Report

File this under miraculous. DeSean Jackson was back out on the practice field and running routes on Thursday for the Philadelphia Eagles. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver suffered a high-ankle sprain on Oct. 22.

Jackson doesn’t fit into the Eagles’ plans in 2021, per NBC Sports’ John Clark, but he’s hoping to squeeze out a few more snaps in midnight green this year. He’s less than eight weeks removed from landing on injured reserve.

It’s too late to start the clock on his practice window for this week so that pushes the earliest timeline on a possible return for the oft-injured receiver until Week 16. Stranger things have happened. Remember, the 34-year-old speedster has repeatedly said he has no plans of retiring.

“DeSean’s doing well. Again, not going to put a timetable [on him]. I’m optimistic that we get him back,” head coach Doug Pederson said of Jackson a few weeks ago. “But I want to make sure he’s healthy. But he’s doing well, doing good with everything, the rehab, the whole thing and would love to see him back out before this season ends for sure.”

I’m told DeSean Jackson for the first time is running routes out on the practice field before team practice today DeSean will not be back next season but he hopes to play again by the end of the season after suffering a fracture and high ankle sprain 7 1/2 weeks ago pic.twitter.com/243ptGkCLE — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 17, 2020

Avonte Maddox Likely Out vs. Cardinals

It’s looking less and less likely that Avonte Maddox will suit up on Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals. The starting cornerback hurt his knee last week and left the game never to return. Maddox missed back-to-back practices on Wednesday and Thursday as fellow starter Darius Slay awaits clearance from the league’s concussion protocol. Slay was a limited participant at Thursday’s practice.

Undrafted rookie Michael Jacquet or practice squad call-up Kevon Seymour are the logical choices to replace Maddox at cornerback. Pederson said the third-year player may miss a few weeks due to injury.

“Darius Slay is going to be in the concussion protocol, so no further [update], obviously can’t comment on that other than he’s in the protocol,” Pederson told reporters on Monday. “And Avonte will also miss some time here the next couple weeks.”

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/Wdbgm24FMQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2020

The only other player to miss Thursday’s practice was rookie tackle Jack Driscoll. He’s reportedly out for the year, but the Eagles haven’t placed him on injured reserve as they debate whether he needs knee surgery for an MCL sprain. Six guys were “limited participants” at Thursday’s practice, including linebackers T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and Shaun Bradley (neck).

Matt Pryor Takes Over at Right Tackle

The Eagles will have to update their offensive line for the 13th time this year after losing Driscoll. The team protected sixth-round pick Prince Tega Wanogho on the practice squad while naming Matt Pryor the new starter at right tackle.

He’ll have to get up to speed quickly as he prepares to stop Cardinals outside linebacker Hassan Reddick. The Temple product (and native of Camden, N.J.) leads all Arizona defenders with 10 sacks.

“He’s quick, he’s fast, agile, he can bend, speed rusher,” Pederson said of Reddick. “Obviously, he had a heck of a game the other day, so Pryor’s got to get in here and study the tape and study him and expect him to be prepared.”

