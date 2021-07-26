NFL Insider Reveals ‘Most Logical Target’ for Deshaun Watson

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the betting favorites to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. They are also the hot pick by numerous plugged-in national reporters to pull the trigger on a blockbuster deal for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

The latest tidbit comes from NBC Sports’ Peter King who called Watson “the most logical target” for the Eagles in his most recent “Football Morning in America” column. This echoes what ESPN’s Adam Schefter and SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin have reported in recent weeks as the trade rumors continue to swirl around the embattled Houston Texans’ star. King wrote the following on Monday:

Philadelphia’s the most logical target — and I’d argue that acquiring their next quarterback would be smarter next March than it is now. Maybe Jalen Hurts has a stunningly great year and the Eagles think they’ve got their quarterback of the future. Maybe the Eagles will be in position with three first-round picks to sit and take their next quarterback in the draft or trade up for him. Or maybe they’re in the best position of any team in the league to deal for Watson. So the best thing for Philadelphia here is to play the long game — and hope that Carson Wentz plays three-quarters of the snaps in Indianapolis this year, ensuring that third first-round pick 2022.

Texans 'Willing to Listen' to Trade Offers

The worst kept secret in professional football is finally out of the bag. The Texans are officially listening to trade offers for Watson, according to NFL Network. The price tag? It’s steep but there may be no team better equipped to swoop in with a more attractive offer than the Eagles.

Philly could meet the insanely high demand of three first-round picks. Then again, Watson did lead the entire NFL in passing yards in 2020 (4,823) while throwing 33 touchdowns against only seven interceptions. He’s probably worth it.

The #Texans are now willing to listen — and have been for some time — to trade offers for star QB Deshaun Watson, multiple sources tell me and @RapSheet. But the price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It’d likely take at least three first-round picks and more. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2021

Remember, the Eagles own their own first-rounder in 2022 and one from the Miami Dolphins. The second-rounder they received from the Colts can turn into a first-rounder if Wentz plays at least 75-percent of the regular-season snaps. Or, if the one-time franchise quarterback plays 70-percent of the snaps and Indianapolis makes the playoffs.

Colts Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

The vaccination issue has been a hot-button topic this offseason as the NFL intends to drop the hammer for those refusing to get their COVID-19 shots. Colts head coach Frank Reich willingly received his COVID-19 vaccination and still tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Breaking: Colts GM Chris Ballard announces coach Frank Reich has tested positive. No symptoms. He's fully vaccinated. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) July 26, 2021

He has shown no symptoms and feels well, but the 59-year-old will have to quarantine for seven days. Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone will run training camp practices in his absence, with Reich available to join meetings on Zoom calls.

“I think Frank testing positive and showing no symptoms shows (vaccination) works,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said, via ESPN. “It’s a shame in our country right now that we’ve politicized something good.”